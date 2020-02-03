The leader in interceptions and one versatile player from the Wagoner football team were selected for All-State honors by the Oklahoma Coaches Association, it was announced recently.
Seniors Drew Mills and Jaden Snyder were tabbed for the special honor. They will play for the East squad during the summer All-State games.
Millls had three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, a fumble recovery and 106 tackles in just a handful of games. The defensive back suffered a hip injury early in the season and missed most of the games, but returned for the 4A playoff run.
Snyder does a bit of everything. He kicks off, kicks extra points, plays offense and defense. He had 51 tackles, two interceptions and also returned a kick off for a TD.