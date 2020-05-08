Their senior soccer season may have been cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the accomplishments of four Coweta High School student athletes have been acknowledged at the state level.
Christopher Ramirez, Maverick Mills, Haile Sowell and Carlee Stanbery have earned All-State honors for 2020. Mason Vinaya has received All-State honorable mention.
Ramirez led the Tigers with 21 goals and six assists during his high school career. Mills scored three goals while Vinaya recorded an assist.
For the ladies, Sowell led the team with six goals and one assist. Stanbery was Coweta’s 2019 Tiger Award winner.
Coach Coy Graves said a number of other spring soccer honors have been announced. Seniors Emily Patterson, Madison Bliss and Sydney Welborn, along with Lilyan Winter, Caleb Rowley, Jackson Long, Mason Kidd and Parker Stephens have received All-District recognition.
Patterson recorded five saves in the net as goal keeper and Bliss scored one goal.
Seniors Lyndsi Childers, Kayleigh Allamby and An Nguyen were also big contributors on the field for the Lady Tiger and Tiger teams.