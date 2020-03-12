All of the State high school basketball tournament games in Class 2A through 6A that were scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday have been postponed indefinitely, according to an announcement by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
The postponements are directly tied to the Coronavirus outbreak and trying to contain the spread of this disease.
Here is the statement posted on the OSSAA website at 12:25 p.m.:
“Due to the public health concern, the OSSAA has postponed all the State Basketball Tournaments. We will update the OSSAA website as to when the tournaments will be rescheduled.
“Local school districts have the discretion to determine whether or not any regular season contests should be played or postponed.”
The last part of that statement left the door open for school officials to cancel or postpone some spring sports, too.
The Coweta Lady Tigers were scheduled to play in the first round of the Class 5A State basketball tournament in Owasso against Del City High School beginning at 8:30 p.m. That game, of course, was postponed.
The Wagoner Soccer Tournament opened its annual tournament at 9 a.m. and played its matches. No other schedule changes for that event have been made.