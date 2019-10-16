Coweta Lady Tiger volleyball has roared back into the 5A State Tournament. They open play Monday, Oct. 21 at Catoosa, following one-sided wins over Collinsville and Lawton MacArthur in regional action this week.
Monday's game begins at 10 a.m. and pits the Lady Tigers (29-11) against a familiar Metro Lakes Conference foe, Claremore (26-9), as they attempt to surpass their semi-final finish last season. In 2018, they lost to eventual 5A state champion Bishop Kelley.
On their home court Oct. 14, Coweta rolled over Collinsville 3-0 to open regional play with 25-10, 25-10, 25-13 set victories. The Lady Tigers followed up with an impressive championship round against Lawton Mac, winning 3-0 with set scores of 25-11, 25-10, 25-7.
Lawton Mac eliminated Glenpool 3-1 in the other opening round game.
Against Lawton Mac, the Lady Tigers scored 14 serving aces, 31 kills, 3 blocks, 31 assists and 46 digs.
“We had a good night vs. Lawton Mac. Our girls had a look and a mind set that I haven’t seen this year," Head Coach Tony Ramos said after the match. "I think they are understanding and trusting each other more and this is the time to peak. Great job all the way around by our Lady Tigers!"