Throughout their competitive season, the Coweta Lady Tiger varsity cross country team works hard on the course in pursuit of athletic excellence.
Just days before competing in the 5A State Cross Country Meet, runners Macey Brooks, Ryleigh Hale, Hailey Secrest, Lilyan Winter, Anna Patterson, Angel Whisman and Brelee Burcham learned they have been honored for an achievement that did not include a 5K race. The young women were announced as winners of the Class 5A Academic State Champion award for their sport.
The award will be presented at the conclusion of the State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Edmond.
The Lady Tigers have a collective grade point average of 3.959 on a 4.0 scale. Five of Coweta’s top eight runners have perfect 4.0 GPAs. This marks the first time for Coweta Cross Country athletes to win the prestigious honor.
No one could be more thrilled with the honor than Coweta’s head cross country coach Bob Clements and assistant coaches Mike Wilson and Christi Ng.
“When four of your seven top runners are freshmen, that’s pretty impressive!” Coach Clements said. “I think this honor shows that our kids work really hard – both on the field and off the field. They try to be excellent in everything they do, not just athletics.”
He noted on many occasions, he has witnessed his student athletes with Chromebooks open and working on homework while waiting for practice to start or for parents to pick them up.
“Some of our athletes are in other organizations as well and they are very busy. They just get it done,” he said.
Clements said he turns in Coweta cross country scores every year for Academic Champion consideration and the Lady Tigers have been close, but never won it. Last year, the honor was won in Class 5A by Bishop Kelley.
“This year athletes from the little old country town of Coweta won it. Plus, being among the top three or four cross country teams in the state as far as running goes says a lot too!” Clements exclaimed. “This is a huge deal, especially if we can get on the podium Saturday! We have a terrific shot at it, our best shot in several years.”
The Lady Tiger cross country runners will enjoy a team breakfast on Friday before leaving for Edmond. That afternoon, they will join athletes from Tulsa Union’s team for a picnic lunch. Union is coached by former Coweta and Wagoner cross country coach Toby Hummingbird.
Coweta competes at State this Saturday at 12 noon.