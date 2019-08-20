Ashton Bartholomew, who led the Wagoner football team in receptions last season and was a State champion in the high jump and long jump, has decided to attend the University of Oklahoma, it was learned recently.
Bartholomew had originally gotten interest from OU for his track and field ability, but had such a great season in football and decided to attend Northeastern A&M in Miami, Okla.
According to a social media post, attending OU had always been a goal and Bartholomew decided to not wait two years to do it.
The post mentioned he will focus on track and field and possibly walk-on to the Sooner football team.
Bartholomew was a two-time All-Stater in track and field and football his senior year as a Bulldog. He became only the fourth Wagoner athlete to ever accomplish that feat.