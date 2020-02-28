Four Coweta Tiger wrestlers will see second day 5A competition at the OSSAA State Wrestling Championships in Oklahoma City following Friday action at the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Caleb Phillips (285) will wrestle in the Saturday night championship finals after winning his first two tournament matches. The Coweta High School sophomore won by fall in 0:55 over Elias Soliz of Altus in the quarterfinals and won by fall in 0:55 over Talon Phillips of MacArthur in the semifinals.
He will face Whitey Azlin of Edison Prep in the finals.
Cole Stevens (152) will also wrestle in a third place match Saturday. He won a 12-1 major decision over Nathan Hudson of Duncan in the quarterfinals before dropping a 5-1 decision to Kolten Allphin of Collinsville in the semifinals.
His first match Saturday will be against Mason Watts of Glenpool.
Bronson Burcham (132) will also wrestle for a third place medal on Saturday. He won a 4-3 decision over Jose Centeno of Altus in the quarterfinals before dropping a 12-1 major decision to Caleb Tanner of Collinsville in the semifinals.
His first match Saturday will be against Cody Francis of Skiatook.
At 170, Gage Hamm is working his way up through the consolation rounds. He lost by fall in 1:40 to Nathan Atwood of Lawton MacArthur in quarterfinals before winning a 10-4 decision over Jacob Law of El Reno in round one on the consolation side.
His first match Saturday will be against Bo Hardy of Piedmont.
We will have updates of the competition as they become available.