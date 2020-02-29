Returning State Champion wrestler Braden Drake of Wagoner will compete for a second consecutive state title Saturday at the 4A OSSAA State Wrestling Championships in Oklahoma City.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are solidly in sixth place in the field of 30 competing Class 4A teams.
Drake (132) opened the tournament with a win by fall in 4:28 over Nathan Dekker of Cleveland in the quarterfinals and with a 14-5 major decision over William Wright of Elk City in the semifinals.
He will face Dalton Burdick of Tuttle in Saturday’s final.
Braven Bowman (113) is till competing on the consolation side of the bracket. He opened the tournament with a win by fall in 5:03 over Colton Jackson of Clinton and lost a 16-6 major decision to Ashton Grounds of Tuttle in the quarterfinals.
Thus far in consolations, he has won by fall in 1:30 over Cade Carter of Harrah. His first match on Saturday will be against Teyton Burns of Bristow.
Ti Lockwood (138) will work his way through the consolation bracket on Saturday. He won a 4-3 decision over Jude Stone of Harrah in the quarterfinals before suffering a fall in 5:51 to KJ Evans of Heritage Hall in the semifinals.
In his first match Saturday, he will face Cole Mahaney of Fort Gibson.
Kaden Charboneau (160) will work his way through the consolation bracket on Saturday. In his earlier rounds, he won by fall in 2:49 over Will Hilton of Tecumseh in the quarterfinals and lost an 11-5 decision to Gannon Allen of Heritage Hall in the semifinals.
In his first match Saturday, he will face Brendan Hernandez of Grove.
Jadyn Marshall (285) will wrestle in the consolation bracket on Saturday. The senior won a 3-2 ultimate tie breaker over Chandlar Perzanowski of Weatherford in the quarterfinals before losing a 3-2 decision to Beau Stokes of Cushing in the semifinals.
In his first match Saturday, he will face Austin Cliff of Bristow.
For a number of Bulldogs, their State Tournament experience came to close on Saturday.
Logan Sterling (145) won his first match of the weekend by fall in 3:49 over Corbin Bowie of Tecumseh. He lost by fall in 0:53 to Bryce Dauphin of Tuttle in the quarterfinals before losing bay fall in 1:47 to Gage Gates of Grove.
Chochee Watson (195) won his first match, a 3-2 decision, over Coty Tweety of Madill. He lost a 6-4 sudden victory to William Simpson of Cushing in the semifinals before losing an 8-6 tiebreaker to Melchesidech Porter of Hilldale.
Logan Cole (220) won his first by fall in 1:45 over Grant McBroom of Elk City. He lost by fall in 2:26 to Luke Fortney of Bristow in the quarterfinals and lost a 4-1 tiebreaker to Zack Bosse of Blanchard.
Gage Eaton (120) lost a 10-1 major decision to JJ Head of Tuttle.
Roman Garcia (182) lost by fall in 1:34 to Hunter Mauldin of Harrah.
In the 2020 Oklahoma Girls Championships, Wagoner’s three grapplers are experiencing tremendous success.
Lexi Miller (107) will compete in Saturday’s championship match. She won by fall in 0:38 over Carime Johnson of Jay in the quarterfinals and won by fall in 5:36 over Lola Brownfield of Tahlequah in the semifinals.
She will face Jordan Blair of Bethany in the title match.
Ashondra Valencia (112) will also wrestle for a state championship. In her rounds she won by fall in 0:18 over Brayleigh Thompson of Madill, won by fall in 0:23 over Aralease Callahan of Broken Arrow and won a 12-3 major decision over Shawn Johnson of Watonga.
She will face Kearanie Johnson of Claremore in the first place match.
Brynlee Goodvoice (185) is still competing Saturday. She lost her semifinal match by fall in 1:19 to Ryann Rumsey of Moore to move into the consolation bracket.
Her first match in consolations will be against Raya Brotherton of Tishomingo.
We will have updates from the tournament as they become available.