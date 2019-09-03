2019-09-04 wcat-edwards catch

Rightfielder Minnie Edwards made this running catch of a Stigler hit for the out during first game action of Wagoner’s doubleheader on Thursday, Aug. 29. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Stigler broke open a 1-1 game in the opener of a District softball doubleheader at Wagoner on Thursday, Aug. 29 that eventually ignited a two-game sweep.

Stigler won 7-4 in the first game and 11-6 in the second contest. The victories pushed the Panthers to 7-8 overall. The losses dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 4-5.

The game was not without some good play in the field by Wagoner players.

Third baseman Kaci Murray turned a nice 5-3 double play to squelch a mid-game rally by Stigler. With runners on first and second with one out, Murray fielded a grounder, tagged third and threw to first for the Double Play.

Two innings earlier, Murray also caught a hard, line drive for an out in a key situation.

The play in the outfield in the first game was good, too.

Centerfielder Caitlyn Henson made a nice grab and right fielder Minnie Edwards had to run to her right to track down and catch a potential extra base hit.

Wagoner was scheduled to play Locust Grove on Friday, Aug. 30.

Tags

John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505