Stigler broke open a 1-1 game in the opener of a District softball doubleheader at Wagoner on Thursday, Aug. 29 that eventually ignited a two-game sweep.
Stigler won 7-4 in the first game and 11-6 in the second contest. The victories pushed the Panthers to 7-8 overall. The losses dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 4-5.
The game was not without some good play in the field by Wagoner players.
Third baseman Kaci Murray turned a nice 5-3 double play to squelch a mid-game rally by Stigler. With runners on first and second with one out, Murray fielded a grounder, tagged third and threw to first for the Double Play.
Two innings earlier, Murray also caught a hard, line drive for an out in a key situation.
The play in the outfield in the first game was good, too.
Centerfielder Caitlyn Henson made a nice grab and right fielder Minnie Edwards had to run to her right to track down and catch a potential extra base hit.
Wagoner was scheduled to play Locust Grove on Friday, Aug. 30.