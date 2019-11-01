Coweta senior setter Heather Stiles has been honored with selection to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All State Large East Squad.
Stiles has been a solid multi-year force for the Lady Tigers with a state tournament season that saw her record 932 assists, 240 digs, 51 serving aces, 78 kills and 15 blocks.
For her career, she has amassed a whopping 3,154 assists, a number that unofficially is thought to be a school record. She also has 1,006 digs, 186 career serving aces, 267 kills and 35 blocks.
“Having Heather selected for All State caps off the year,” third year head Coach Tony Ramos said. “She is my first All Stater in volleyball and I’m really proud of her and the rest of the team. We will miss her and Linzy (Dill).”
Stiles also represented the volleyball team in 2019 Homecoming celebrations as a senior queen candidate.