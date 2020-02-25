There may have been a brief moment before the Class 4A District girls basketball championship game that it might have to be forfeited in Wagoner’s favor.
For whatever reason, Stilwell’s girls didn’t take the court to practice until 6:26 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game. Officials added 10 minutes to the start time so everyone could be warmed up.
When the game began, Stilwell jumped out to a quick lead. Wagoner would lose 42-30 in the District championship game for the fifth year in a row.
The Lady Bulldogs will now battle through the consolation brackets and must win six straight games to reach the State tournament.
It is not out of the realm of possibility, however. Wagoner is one of the few schools that came through six consolation games to reach State. The Lady Bulldogs turned the feat in 2009.
Against Stilwell, Wagoner was without two frontline starters Kara Bruce and Megan Hawkins, who were out either with illness or injury.
Toni Coleman led the scoring for Wagoner with 12 points followed by Frankie Clark’s nine points. Coleman has been hovering around 12 points a game lately and Clark has been averaging nearly 10 points a game this season.
The Lady Bulldogs last won a District championship in 2015 and own nine District trophies in school girls basketball history.
DISTRICT SUMMARY
STILWELL 42, WAGONER 30
Stilwell 16 101 6 10 – 42
Wagoner 8 9 2 11 – 30
Wagoner scoring: Toni Coleman 12, Frankie Clark 9, Marlee Medlin 4, Abby Humphries 3, Destini Parrish 2.
REGULAR SEASON
Against Catoosa (Feb. 17 loss 43-30): Coleman 12, Clark 8, Kyky Swanson 8, Medlin 2.
Against Okmulgee (Feb. 18 loss 42-29): Medlin 15, Humphries 5, Clark 3, Kammi Chandler 2, Swanson 2, Parrish 2.