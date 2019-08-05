Oklahoma prep sports are in the opening stages of preparation for the 2019-20 school year and Coweta Lady Tiger softball is priming for what they expect to be an aggressive campaign on the diamond.
Second year Head Coach Desiree Booker is upbeat about the young players moving up from a 20-1 season last year and expects several of her freshmen to contribute from the starting game.
“Already this season I see a stronger, more aggressive attitude at the plate and that makes me encouraged, because we will need to score runs to take pressure off our young pitching staff,” Booker said. “Last year, we built confidence that allows us to understand if we do not get it done, someone behind us in the lineup with step up.”
“We are going to keep building kids up. We have a very positive coaching staff, and everyone has everyone else’s back. That confidence will mean a lot to us.
“Our freshmen need to come on the diamond and not be hesitant and play like freshmen normally do. We feel like they are more advanced and are simply moving up a step in the competitive journey.”
Head Junior High Coach Kayci Wortham will move up to a varsity assistant position, joining veteran assistant Blake Dunn. Ashton Cooper will lead the junior high program with assistance from Tony Stringer.
Three of Coweta’s six district mates advanced to the 5A State Tournament last season. Pryor was runner up to Midwest City Carl Albert, losing 7-5 in the finals. Pryor eliminated Collinsville in the quarterfinals and Tahlequah advanced out of Coweta’s regional with a 7-5 win in the finals, losing in the state quarterfinals.
Other district members are Claremore, Tulsa Edison, Tulsa Hale and Tulsa Kelley.
Coweta was 19-15 last season with a 7-5 district mark.
Senior centerfielder Madison Wheat anchors a solid defense with speed and agility. At the plate last year, she led the Lady Tigers in hits (45), runs batted in (34), runs scored (33) and tied for the most doubles (11) and triples (3).
In her three-year career she has 24 stolen bases and five home runs.
Senior pitcher/outfielder Kirby Tiger led the Lady Tigers as a junior in innings pitched (101). Infielder Ashlyn Oswald tied with Wheat with 11 doubles, led the team in stolen bases (6) and was third in runs scored (23) and pitcher Kaylee Dodson had 50 hits and 32 runs batted in last season for the Lady Tigers.
Dodson will have to recover from surgery before she will be ready to compete this season.
Junior catcher Rhilee Denton returns to anchor the offense from her catcher slot. She had 21 hits last season. Junior Madyson Hedge added 19 hits and averaged .339 at the plate.
Sophomore Bailey Cooper contributed 32 hits including three home runs and had 23 runs batted in while batting .311.
Already, four freshmen have caught the eyes of coaches and are expected to be major parts to the attack. Kaylee Lott (3rd & catcher), Braedyn Sheofee (pitcher & 2nd), Tarun Robinson (pitcher) and Justice Austin (3rd & 2nd) were singled out by Coach Booker and several other freshmen are expected to work their way into the playing lineup this season.
The Lady Tigers will host a scrimmage festival Aug. 9 and host Glenpool for a scrimmage on Aug. 12. They open the season at home against Bishop Kelley Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
Major competitive pressure intensifies quickly for the Lady Tigers as they compete in the prestigious 32-team Broken Arrow Varsity Softball Tournament Aug. 16-17 at Arrowhead Park in BA. Coweta will compete in Pool B against Owasso, Southmoore, Fort Gibson, Edmond Deer Creek, Mannford, Collinsville and Broken Arrow Black.
First game action will be Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. on Field 6, followed at 11:30 a.m. against 6A Owasso on Field 5. The Lady Tigers face Broken Arrow Black at 5 p.m. on Field 7.
August 17 action opens at 9 a.m. on Field 7 facing Collinsville, followed with a 12:30 p.m. game on Field 6 against Southmoore. Bracket play with games at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday complete the weekend’s action.
Coweta travels to Collinsville Aug. 19 and to Claremore Aug. 20 before participating in the Rogers State University Festival Aug. 22-23. Those road games begin at 5 p.m.
CAREER INDIVIDUAL STATS
Seniors
Madison Wheat – 103 hits (17 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs), 59 runs batted in, 86 runs scored, 24 stolen bases, .409 batting average.
Ashlyn Oswald – 44 hits (13 doubles, 1 home run), 16 runs batted in, 50 runs scored, 6 walks, 13 stolen bases.
Kaylee Dodson – 50 hits (8 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run), 32 runs batted in, 24 runs scored, 17 walks, 3 stolen bases. 15.1 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts, 39 walks.
Kirby Tiger – 9 hits (2 doubles), 9 runs batted in, 15 runs scored, 3 walks. 101 innings pitched, 37 strikeouts, 24 walks, 82 runs allowed, 55 earned runs, 5 hit by pitch.
Juniors
Madyson Hedge – 19 hits (3 doubles), 10 runs batted in, 14 runs scored, 3 walks, .339 average.
Rhilee Denton – 21 hits, 11 runs batted in, 7 runs scored, 12 walks.
Sophomores
Bailey Cooper – 32 hits (4 doubles, 3 home runs), 23 runs batted in, 15 runs scored, 7 walks, 1 stolen base, .311 average.
Sydney Dill – 4 hits, 3 runs batted in, 13 runs scored, 2 stolen bases.