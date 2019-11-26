A November hunting trip to Northwest Oklahoma proved to be quite successful for a Coweta family who spends a lot of time in the great outdoors.
Brier Woodward harvested a 13-point, 200-215 pound buck while hunting with his dad, Brian Woodward, on their family lease near Medford on Saturday morning, Nov. 23. The animal's massive rack consists of approximately 150 inches of horns.
"Brier harvested the biggest buck out of our whole family," Brian Woodward noted proudly. "He was supposed to play in a basketball tournament, but when it got cancelled, he went hunting instead."
This marks the third deer Brier has harvested this season. He got two with a bow on the same day.
The 12-year-old Sloat Junior High student has been hunting since the age of 4.
Also bringing home a prize deer was Brier's younger sister, Stormie, age 10, who only started hunting last year. She harvested an 8-point, 150-pound buck in the same location as her brother.
This was her first successful hunt of the season.
A third hunter in the party, 18-year-old Madison McClure, harvested an 8-point, 180-pound buck. She was sitting in the blind with her cousin, Brier Woodward, on Randy Woodward's lease.
"Madison was using her great-grandpa's gun, which meant a lot to both her and me," Randy Woodward explained. "It was the largest buck she has ever taken and she took it on the same day that her cousin took his largest buck ever."
The Woodward siblings are the children of Brian and Laci Woodward and McClure is the daughter of Jamie and Rex Shieldnight. Their grandparents are Randy and Debbie Woodward.