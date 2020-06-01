The Wagoner High School athletic department released its guidelines for the Summer Pride workout schedule.
The following guidelines will be put in place as of June 1. The athletic department will re-evaluate the situation on June 15.
Here are the rules:
• Summer Pride will take place for athletes going into grades 7-12.
• All OSSAA rules are in place and should be followed. The “Dead Period” is June 26-July 5.
• Coaches may hold practices, open gyms, tryouts, etc., as long as all CDC guidelines are followed.
• There will be no interaction or activity outside of the school district.
• Students should bring their own drink containers during this time. (The athletic department will provide one complimentary bottle of water during workouts each day.)
• Upon arrival each day, each student and coach will be required to have a temperature check.
• Upon arrival, each student and coach will sanitize their hands.
• There will be no access granted to locker rooms.
• Athletes must leave the facility immediately following their activity.
• Participation is voluntary. No one will be required to participate if they don’t feel comfortable doing so.