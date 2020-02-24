“The 10 in 20” is emblazoned on the Wagoner Bulldog State Wrestling Championships T-shirt after 10 athletes qualified for the final contest of the season at the 4A Regional Tournament held Feb. 21-22 in Bristow.
The State Championships for 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A opens Friday at the Jim Norick Arena on the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. Competing for Wagoner will be newly crowned Regional Champions Braden Drake (130), Kaden Charboneau (150) and Jaydn Marshall (285); 3rd place winner Ti Lockwood (138); 4th place finishers Braven Bowman (113) and Logan Sterling (145) and 5th place finishers Gage Eaton (120), Roman Garcia (182), Chochee Watson (195) and Logan Cole (220).
Also competing in the girls’ division will be Alexis Miller (106), who bypassed Regionals in order guarantee her spot at the state championships, Ashondra Valencia (112) and Brynlee Goodvine.
This year marks the first time for an entire girls’ division to be featured at the state championships, and the Bulldog ladies are looking to make their mark in the sport.
“We qualified 10 out of 14 wrestlers, were three for three in the finals and are regional runner-up. Ten is a good number to take,” a proud Coach Micco Charboneau said. “These last three weeks have been fun! It’s a fun time of year and this is the way to do it.”
The Bulldogs finished second behind Cushing, who eliminated Wagoner from Dual State in the semi-finals the previous weekend.
“It’s not hard to keep them motivate at all,” Charboneau continued. “I’ve told them I don’t need to give you any rah rah speeches. The ones that go (to State), they’ll go hard!”
Drake is a three-time state qualifier and a two-time Regional Champion. Marshall has qualified for state twice and was also Regional Champion in 2019. Kaden Charboneau is a two-time state qualifier and was regional runner-up last year. Lockwood is a three-time state qualifier.
Bowman and Watson are both two-time state qualifiers while Eaton, Garcia and Cole will make their debut at the Big House this weekend.
Charboneau said the Bulldogs will hit it hard in practice this week, spending one day on the practice mats in Oklahoma City before the tournament begins.
Regional Results
(Match wins in parentheses)
113 – Braven Bowman (2-2) lost a 13-9 decision to Teyton Burns of Bristow in the third place match. He
120 – Gate Eaton (3-2) won a 5-2 decision over Dylan Ralston of Bristow in the fifth place match.
126 – Gave Rodriguez went 2-2, winning by decisions over McCawley of Sallisaw and Hawk of Poteau.
132 – Braden Drake (3-0) won a 3-1 decision over Hayden Lemmons of Cushing in the championship finals.
138 – Ti Lockwood (4-1) won a 2-1 decision over Gavin Blank of Cushing in the third place match.
145 – Logan Sterling (3-2) lost a 7-0 decision to Deryk Allen of Cushing in the third place match.
152 – Hunter Smith went 0-2.
160 – Kaden Charboneau (4-0) won a 7-4 decision over Brendan Hernandez of Grove in the championship match.
182 – Roman Garcia (2-2) won by fall in 0:28 over Brock Ferguson of Catoosa in the fifth place match.
195 – Chochee Watson (3-2) won a 16-7 major decision over Marco Gonzalez of Grove in the fifth place match.
220 – Logan Cole (3-2) won by fall over Vincent Galvan of Sallisaw in 1:25 in the fifth place match.
285 – Jaydn Marshall (4-0) won a 4-2 sudden victory over Austin Cliff of Bristow in the championship match.