A watershed moment in Rená Shaver-Thomas’ athletic career came as a Wagoner Lady Bulldog basketball player.
Thomas was a junior and remembers the incident some 42 years later with coach Roger Hayes.
“I had a bad attitude and coach pulled me from the game,” Thomas said. “He said, ‘It didn’t matter. I would rather lose without you than win with you (and that attitude).’”
Hayes admonished Thomas for her attitude “that no college would want me,” she said.
It was just the wakeup call Thomas needed. She got her mental part of her game in line and the rest is history.
“He was like my dad,” Thomas recalls.
Thomas played forward, guard and center for Wagoner from 1975-76 season through to the 1978-79 when girls played the old 6-on-6 half court game. The Lady Bulldogs suffered through four losing seasons.
She was so good, Thomas even played varsity as freshman. It was somewhat rare back then for freshmen to play varsity.
Hayes only coached the Wagoner girls three years, but knew talent when he saw it. He followed Thomas’ progress when she played for Claremore Junior College (later to become Rogers State) and finished up at Arkansas College in Batesville, Ark.
She excelled in all her collegiate athletic endeavors. At Claremore JC, she was All-Conference and an All-Star.
At Arkansas College-Batesville (which is now called Lyon College), Thomas was Most Valuable Player and made a huge impact on the school. So much so, she was not only the first black woman inducted into the 1994 Hall of Fame, she was the first woman, period!
She will enter her second Hall of Fame on March 28. She is part of the third class for the Wagoner Athletic Hall of Fame set for induction in the Hayes Event Center at 6 p.m.
“I learned a lot from coach Hayes,” Thomas added.
Their collaboration did not end after Thomas graduated from college.
Hayes had gone on to become the United States Olympic Boxing coach getting ready for the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.
Hayes knew how good Thomas was and got her an invitation to try out for the women’s Olympic basketball team.
“He trained me to go to Boulder, Colo.,” Thomas described. It was quite an experience.”
Thomas was on the court with some of the top Division I and II women’s basketball players. The tryout was long, but Thomas prevailed and got an invitation to travel with the team to play exhibition games all over the world before the Olympics.
Thomas declined.
She was a mother now after meeting her husband at college and decided it was best to stay home.
Thomas got another chance the next year. She went to Utah for the tryout, but got cut.
Still, Thomas found the tryouts “very interesting.”
Coaches would sit in the stands all day while the women played scrimmages and got evaluated.
