Three former Wagoner Bulldog football players will be playing or on the sidelines of upcoming college bowl games beginning Friday, Dec. 27.
No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys will play the Texas A&M Aggies in the Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl. OSU will feature Wagoner linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and freshman walk-on running back Schyler Adair.
The game will kick off at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 27 at the NRG Stadium in Houston.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Virginia Cavaliers on Jan. 1 in the Konica Minolta Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. The bowl appearance will be the 31st in program’s history.
Wagoner’s Patrick Curley will be on the team playing in the Konica Minolta Gator bowl.
Coaching the Red Raiders’ offensive line will be former Coweta Tiger player Steve Farmer.