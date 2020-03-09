JENKS — Competitors from around the area met at Vertical Fitness for this year’s Powerlifting Area games in preparation for the Special Olympics Summer Games coming up in May in Stillwater on Saturday, March 7.
Chad Treat, Brandon Navarro and Seth Cravens competed for Community Special Athletes Organization and all of them did well.
Treat bench pressed 215, squatted 195 and deadlifted 315 for a combined weight of 735, good enough to earn second place in all three events and the overall.
Navarro benched 155, squatted 155 and deadlifted 225 for a combined weight of 435. The effort produced first place in all three events and the overall in his division.
Lastly, Cravens benched 155, squatted 205 and deadlifted 285 for a combined weight of 645. Earning him second place in all events and overall.
All three are excited to get back in the gym and will try to improve their personal bests and bring home the gold from Stillwater this summer.