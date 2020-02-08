The Coweta Tigers took command of the visiting ninth ranked Tahlequah Tigers midway through the second quarter Friday and never trailed again. With a 47-37 win, they even the record between the two Metro Lakes Conference teams.
With 4:56 left in the second period, freshman Na’Kylan Starks hit a three-pointer to put the host Tigers up 14-12 after swapping the lead back and forth early in the quarter. By halftime, Coweta led 21-19 and the Tigers spread that lead to 35-28 after three quarters of action.
Senior Chandler Wheeler led the Tigers with 16 points. He was followed by Hayden Brewster with 13 as he finally found his three-point range again, dropping four of the long-range bombs Friday night.
Starks added 10 points while Tyler Arreola and Mason Ford added four points each.
Wheeler hit six straight free throws in the fourth period to keep Tahlequah off balance and the Tiger defense held Tahlequah’s Jaxon Jones to 14 points in the game.
“Headed into the final few games before Regionals, our situation continues to be a game-by-game, practice-by-practice situation as we try to find a way to get composure,” Head Coach Brandon Maddux said. “I was proud of our effort tonight. We were able to frustrate their best player and made enough plays to win.”
With a tense 47-46 finish on Tuesday, Coweta escaped a steadily improving Glenpool Warrior squad on the road. The Tigers continue to battle for the best 5A Regional seeding possible.
Battling their own weak shooting and turnover problems, the Tigers managed to hang on with a missed shot at the buzzer by the Warriors.
After jumping out to a comfortable 15-6 lead in the first period, the Tigers self-destructed in the second period as the Warriors took control with a 19-9 sweep to lead at intermission, 25-24.
Coweta outscored Glenpool 14-10 in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 38-35 advantage. Miscues in the final period, however, allowed the Warriors to hang around and get in a position to win the game at the end. Coweta missed four of five free throws in the final 2:11 that almost proved disastrous.
Wheeler led the scoring with 14 points, followed by Doherty, Arreola and Anderson with 8 each. Starks added 7 and Ford 2.
Outside shooting has almost fallen apart for the Tigers, even though Arreola and Anderson each scattered a pair of long-range shots. The rest of the team could not get the fall in the hoop.
Coweta is still playing without junior post Jacob Mills who is recovering from a strained ankle. The inside game on both ends of the court missed the hard-playing Tiger throughout the game.
The Coweta Tigers play at Claremore on Feb. 11 and at Pryor on Feb. 18. They return home to face Collinsville on Friday, Feb. 21 for annual Senior Night celebrations as they finish off Metro Lakes Conference action. Class 5A Regionals are scheduled for Feb. 27-29. They must win their first game of regionals to qualify for the Area Tournament the following weekend.
Coweta 15 – 9 – 14 – 9 = 47
Glenpool 6 – 19 – 10 – 11 = 46
---
Tahlequah 6 – 13 – 9 – 9 = 37
Coweta 7 – 14 – 14 – 12 = 47