Breaking four Coweta Tiger football records last season, senior wide receiver Blake Lair has his sights set on career records for catches and yards gained as the 2019 season unfolds.
Lair missed several early season games last season before settling into a solid game-after-game performance as the Tigers advanced to the 5A quarterfinals.
“Lair has good ball skills, obviously has shown he can catch the ball and he is a consistent offensive producer that has big play potential,” Coach Scott Chronister said.
Records set last season include the single-game touchdown record (4) and yardage record (201) against Tulsa Hale in District 5A-3 action.
He needs 22 catches to break the career catch record of 84 set in 2010-12 by Hunter Rasberry and needs just 123 yards to claim the career yardage record, now 1,339 yards set by Mike Webber from 2006-08.
Lair finished last season with 48 catches for 969 yards, 16 touchdowns, with his longest a 64-yarder.