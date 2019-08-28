Quickly grabbing the attention of Coweta Tiger coaches in 2018, sophomore Gage Hamm as a 6’3” freshman took command of his defensive safety assignments and finished the season with four team leading interceptions.
Additionally, Hamm had 76 tackles (73 unassisted in the open field) as well as three tackles for loss. Groomed also as a quarterback of the future, he carried the ball nine times for 31 yards in the 5A quarterfinal battle at Ardmore.
With the defection of senior quarterback J.D. Geneva to Tulsa Union, Hamm has quickly become the leading candidate to lead the Tigers this season. Working along with fellow sophomores Carter Fuser and Cade Conner, Hamm is projected to start.
Head Coach Tim Harper is excited about the abilities of all three young men, but feels Hamm has the edge early.
Hamm is also a member of the Tiger wrestling team who qualified for the 5A State Championships last season.