Providing a road block defensive mentality last season, senior defensive lineman led returning defenders in tackles and provided a run stopping presence for opponents.
McDermott has 92 tackles with 83 of those unassisted, as well as nine tackles for loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries headed into his senior campaign.
The Tiger defense made marked improvements last year that led to a 5A quarterfinal finish.
“Aggressive, great feet and good football instincts,” is how defensive line coach David McGrath summarizes McDermott.
McDermott has a busy school year ahead. He is also a varsity wrestler and baseball player, thus a hard worker in every endeavor.