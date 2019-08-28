Opening his junior season, Coweta Tiger tailback Wesley Spohn is set to be a key element in the new game plan of first year Head Coach Tim Harper. He returns as the top rusher for the Tigers during his sophomore campaign last season.
Spohn carried the football 132 times for 481 yards and six touchdowns in 2018. His longest score was a 30-yard run. He also caught 19 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, with the longest a 71-yarder for a score.
“Wesley displays more quickness than most kids. He is not big, but has good open field skills and has big play potential,” Coach Scott Chronister said.