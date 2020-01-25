Coweta Tiger wrestling has completed its 5A District battles for 2020. They defeated Claremore 42-36, but lost to both Pryor (53-26) and Grove 48-42 in a tri-meet at Claremore to be eliminated from 5A Dual State contention.
The win over Claremore was the Tigers’ second dual victory of the season. They opened the schedule in early December with a win over McAlester. Either Pryor or Claremore will represent the district at Dual State, depending on who wins their dual.
Defeating both Claremore and Grove opponents in the District Tri were Bronson Burcham, Mason Kidd, Gage Hamm, Piper Pennington and Caleb Phillips.
“We lost a couple of close matches to Grove and Pryor that ended up deciding the duals,” Head Coach Ashton Cooper said. “Three matches in each dual we were winning late and ended up getting pinned. You give up 18 points to any team like that, they will be tough to beat.”
“But the way our schedule is set up, even our best kids have five or six losses,” he continued. “We are forged by fire, thrown to the wolves and came out ready to go compete down the stretch.”
Against Claremore, the Tigers got wins by fall from Brock Hickman (106), Kidd (138), Cole Stevens (152), Gage Hamm (170), Piper Pennington (195) and Caleb Phillips (285). Bronson Burcham (132) won a 7-0 decision and C.J. Clifton won a 15-8 decision.
After forfeiting at 113 and 126, Abraham Fadeyev (126) was pinned, Jesse McDermott (160) lost a 6-4 decision, Hudson Moudy (182) was pinned and Elijah Fadeyev (220) lost a 3-0 decision.
Facing Grove at Claremore early last week, every match on the slate was ended by a fall or a forfeit.
Coweta got wins from Burcham (132), Mason Kidd (138), Hamm (170), Moudy (182) and Piper Pennington (195), all by pins. Elijah Fadeyev (220) and Phillips (285) both finished off the match with forfeit wins as the Ridgerunners had already locked up the win.
Suffering loses, all by a fall, were Hickman (106), Tanner Gregory (113), Abraham Fadeyev (126), Clifton (145), Stevens (152) and McDermott (160).
Next action for the Tigers will be the Pryor Wrestling Tournament Jan. 31-Feb. 1, followed by the Glenpool Tournament Feb. 7-8.