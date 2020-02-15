Final season accomplishments are on the line for the Coweta Tigers in the Regional tournament Friday and Saturday at Glenpool as the lineup for the 2020 5A State tournament will be determined.
Faced with the task of facing the whole upper power of eastern Oklahoma 5A wrestling, the battle will be an uphill one for the Tigers with Collinsville, Skiatook, Glenpool and Pryor all there vying for the top five finishing slots in each weight classification.
Starting Friday with preliminary rounds, championship semifinals will start at 5 p.m. Friday, action continues Saturday with the Championship Finals, Consolation Finals and 5th Place matches running simultaneously on three mats.
All the competitors on the Championship and Consolation finals mats are assured of a trip to Oklahoma City’s Fairgrounds Arena Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, but only the winner on the fifth-place mat will make the grade.