The Coweta Tigers had a very competitive, learning experience in the Inola Jerry O'Quin Basketball Tournament as they faced three very different, but totally challenging teams. They finished 1-2, losing in the fifth-place consolation finals to 4A Fort Gibson, 63-53.
Winning the opening period 21-17 against Ft. Gibson, the Tigers trailed 38-34 at halftime. They led 39-38 with 5:41 left in the third period and again 45-41 before Ft. Gibson reestablished control and maintained it to the end.
Hayden Brewster led the Tigers with 15 points, followed by Chandler Wheeler 8, Tyler Arreola 7, Tryston Doherty, Seth Anderson and Jacob Mills with 6 points each and Na’Kylan Starks 5. The Tigers scored nine 3-pointers in the loss, but had trouble getting the ball inside and rebounding.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well. When one area of our offense doesn’t work, we have to learn to look elsewhere. Tonight we needed to look inside more," Head Coach Brandon Maddux said after the game. "Our big guys played better overall. We have to be a little bit tougher, get rebounds and just do the little stuff that leads to wins."
“We have got experienced guys not doing the stuff we need to be successful - fundamental things," Maddux continued. "Sometimes we go through things that should make us play with more intensity. We've got to play the game like you have a chip on your shoulder, intense, ticked-off.”
In the consolation semi-finals Friday night, the Tigers combined in-your-face pressure defense and a scoring blitz that featured 13 3-pointers to defeat Inola 69-50 and advance to the consolation finals.
After a 13-11 first period, the Tigers pushed away to lead 24-14 at halftime. The Tigers led 52-34 headed into the fourth period.
Inola jumped ahead of Coweta with a 9-2 out-of-the-box lead before the Tigers settled down and tied the score at 1:04. From that point on, it was all Coweta Tigers.
Anderson hit seven 3-pointers to lead the scoring with 23 points. He was followed by Brewster with 9, Doherty and Starks with 7 points each and Wheeler, Arreola, Mills and Tye Lair five 5 points apiece in the win.
In first round action, the Tigers battled to the end before losing to Siloam Springs, Ark. in overtime, 63-56.
Coweta took a 17-9 opening period advantage and led 25-18 at halftime, but Siloam Springs outscored the Tigers 23-14 in the third period to lead 41-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Coweta made up the difference in the fourth for a 47-47 final buzzer tally, but Siloam Springs exploded in the overtime, outscoring the Tigers 16-9 for the victory.
Doherty led the way with 17 points for the Tigers, followed by Brewster 12, Anderson 9, Arreola 7, Starks 5, Mills 4 and Wheeler 2.
Next action for the Tigers will be Tuesday, Dec. 17 at home with Glenpool. They will resume action Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Tahlequah, with competition in the Muskogee Shriner’s Tournament set for Jan. 9-11. They return home Tuesday, Jan. 14 to host Claremore.