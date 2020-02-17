With a season of close calls plaguing the Coweta Basketball Tigers, their 5A Regional journey will take them to Tulsa Memorial where they will face Metro Lakes Conference mate Pryor at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
Second game of the night will feature Tulsa Memorial facing conference mate Claremore. Both winners will advance to 5A Area Tournament. Regional finals are set for 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 to determine which advancing team will be just one win from the 5A State Tournament.
Eastern Oklahoma 5A Area assignments include Coweta (14), Tulsa Memorial (2), Tulsa Edison Prep (5), Collinsville (6), Tulsa East Central (9), Tulsa Rogers (8), Tahlequah (10), Pryor (12), Tulsa Bishop Kelley (17), Claremore, Tulsa Hale, Durant, Glenpool, McAlester, Skiatook(19) and Guthrie (11). Four of these teams will eventually qualify for the 2020 5A State Tournament.
Continuing to struggle to try and find consistency in their game, Coweta Tigers were in a position to win a Metro Lakes Conference game at Claremore early last week but went cold on the offensive end late in the final period to fall to the Zebras 56-51.
“Didn’t show up tonight, we were not in the right frame of mind to compete. We are not talented enough or athletic enough for anyone to take a night off and tonight we had a couple that were not ready to compete,” Head Coach Brandon Maddux said.
“Perfect opportunity, the officials let us play and Claremore simply took it too us tonight. They seized the opportunity.”
Starting strong the Tigers got am 18-11 first period advantage but managed only four second period points and just never recovered although they still only trailed by one 23-22 at halftime. They competed in the third period and managed to lead 37-36 headed into the final eight minutes of action.
Coweta pulled to within two, down 43-41 with 2:56 left in the game, but from that point until :25.7 left on the clock the Tigers never scored a point giving the Zebras a 55-43 advantage. Hayden Brewster was fouled on a three-point attempt at that :25.7 time and made all three free throws.
Down the stretch Tyler Arreola, who played a hard-fought game scored a bucket (at :16.8 and finished the game with :03 left on the clock with a three-pointer to make the score respectable and in the process shot a career high 23 points to lead the Tigers.
Brewster hit three long range bombs in the first period and finished with the three-for-three free throws in the final minute for 12 points, Chandler Wheeler added 7, Tryston Doherty 4, Seth Anderson 3 and Na’Kylan Starks 2.
Coweta continues to miss 6-7 junior post Caleb Jacobs as he recovers from a badly sprained ankle. Though he is out of the boot, his return has not been determined.
Other conference action early last week saw Collinsville defeat Tahlequah 58-56, Glenpool defeated Skiatook 62-46 and Pryor defeated Grove 41-39.
Coweta is now 11-10 overall and 6-6 in Metro Lakes Conference action with two conference games remaining.
Completing the regular season Friday night, the Tigers will host Collinsville for Senior Night where five Tiger seniors will be honored including Chandler Wheeler, Hayden Brewster, Tyler Arreola, Collin Plunk and Max McGhee.
Coweta 18 4 15 14 — 51
Claremore 11 12 13 20 — 56