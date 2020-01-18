Three total points separated the Coweta Tigers from a pair of important wins in Metro Lakes Conference competition this past week. They fell to Claremore 65-64 on last second free throws and to Collinsville on Friday night, 63-61.
Coweta vs. Collinsville
Set up for a defining fourth quarter after being deadlocked 26-26 at halftime, the Tigers led the Cardinals 47-42 heading into the final eight minutes of action. But a 21-point scoring barrage from the host team was too much for the Tigers to overcome.
Hayden Brewster led the Tigers with 14 points. Na’Kylan Starks added 13, Jacob Mills 9, Tyler Arreola 9, Chandler Wheeler 6, Mason Ford 5, Seth Anderson 3 and Tryston Doherty 2.
In other conference action Friday, Glenpool defeated Grove, 63-49, Pryor beat Skiatook, 64-56 and Tahlequah defeated Claremore, 67-54.
“Our boys played extremely hard the entire game. I can’t doubt their effort one bit. We just have to get over the hump in these close games,” Head Coach Brandon Maddux said Saturday. “We are currently 6-6 but could easily be 11-1. We are going to figure this thing out. We just have to stay positive, believe and trust each other.”
The Tigers found themselves up by as many as six points with about two minutes left in the fourth quarter, 57-51. That is when things went south for the Tigers. They had two chances to extend their lead while going to the free throw line, but missed the front end of bonus tries.
Collinsville then capitalized with two clutch 3’s to tie the game. The Tigers countered their miscues from the line with a couple of costly turnovers down the stretch.
Coweta made six of nine three-pointers and five of 10 free throws, but Coach Maddux pointed out that Collinsville made 18 points off turnovers to four for the Tigers.
Once again, Coweta won the battle in the paint with 24 points, compared with the Cardinals who had 10.
Coweta vs. Claremore
Battling for four full quarters, the Tigers suffered a heart-breaking loss to the Claremore Zebras early in the week. The Zebras scored two free throws in the final three seconds of the game to hand the Tigers a 65-64 loss.
Coweta led 16-12 after one period and 35-31 at the half, but fell behind 51-48 by the end of the third period.
Three deadlocked scores (56, 58 and 60) and a couple of lead changes highlighted the final period with the Tigers outscoring the Zebras 16-14. A fall called near the free throw line with :03.8 on the clock gave the win to Claremore.
Wheeler scored 12 of his 16 points in the first period and joined Mills, who also scored 16, in leading the Tigers. Starks sank 13, Arreola 9, Brewster 5, Ford 3 and Doherty added 2.
Outside shooting was practically non-existent for the Tigers against the Zebras. They sank only two three-pointers after blasting 17 long-range shots against McAlester in the Muskogee Shriners Tournament last week.
Other conference action last Tuesday saw Pryor defeat Grove, 65-52, Collinsville beat Tahlequah, 62-59 and Skiatook win over Glenpool, 72-56.
Next up for the Tigers will be action in the Tulsa Will Rogers Tournament, followed by two crucial Metro Lakes Conference home games.
Coweta will face Oklahoma City Star Spencer at Tulsa Rogers Thursday at 2:30 p.m. A victory will send the Tigers to the 5:30 p.m. Friday semi-finals, while a first-round loss will send them to an 11:30 a.m. game Friday. Matchup for the second will be against the winner or loser of the Muskogee-Tulsa Rogers JV first-round game.
Third round games on Saturday include for 7th place at 11:30 a.m., 3rd place at 2:30, consolation finals at 5:30 and the championship game set for 8:30 p.m.
Coweta will host the 4A Grove Ridgerunners on January 28 and the Skiatook Bulldogs on January 31. Both home games start about 8 p.m.
The Tigers defeated both Grove and Skiatook on the road to open the season in December.