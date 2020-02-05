Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TODAY WITH SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS ALONG THE I-44 CORRIDOR... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...A MIX OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN WILL CONTINUE SPREADING INTO NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA EARLY THIS MORNING, TRANSITIONING TO ALL SNOW ALONG AND NORTH OF I-44 BY MID MORNING. THE SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AT TIMES THIS MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES CAN BE EXPECTED, WITH THE HIGHEST AMOUNTS CURRENTLY FORECAST ALONG THE INTERSTATE 44 CORRIDOR. LIGHT SNOW WILL LIKELY PERSIST THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA BEFORE THE STORM SYSTEM EXITS THE REGION TONIGHT. * WHERE...NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA. * WHEN...THROUGH MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY WHERE THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS DEVELOP. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPACT BOTH THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. ROAD CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE CONSIDERABLY THROUGH THE DAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&