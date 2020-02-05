The late season push to the Class 4A playoffs does not get any easier for the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs.
Ranked teams await coach Randi Pawpa’s squad. Wagoner will most likely draw a top seed in the first round when the 4A District pairings are released in the next couple of weeks.
While the losses were one-sided last week to Catoosa (52-35) and Hilldale (61-20), there were some bright spots.
Reserve Kyky Swanson tallied 10 points in the Hilldale game. Swanson was the only Lady Bulldog to exceed nine points that night.
Against Catoosa, Frankie Clark scored 11 points and when you add her five against Hilldale, she averaged 8.0 points a game last week.
The 3-15 Lady Bulldogs have all road games this week. Wagoner traveled to No. 18 ranked Locust Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and hits the road again to Jay for a Friday, Feb. 7 contest.
The Lady Bulldogs return home to face No. 5 Fort Gibson on Feb. 11. The last three games of the season before the District playoffs begin will be at home in the Hughes Event Center. Wagoner will face Catoosa and Okmulgee in addition to Fort Gibson in its friendly confines.
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Against Hilldale in 61-20 loss (Jan. 31): Kyky Swanson 10, Frankie Clark 5, Kara Bruce 3, Marlee Medlin 2.
Against Catoosa in 52-35 loss (Jan. 28): Clark 11, Bruce 9, Toni Coleman 6, Abby Humphries 3, Megan Hawkins 3, Medlin 3.