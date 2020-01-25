After one day of competition, the Wagoner Bulldogs sit in second place at the Skiatook Wrestling Tournament behind the host Bulldog team.
A total of 17 squads are competing for top honors and Wagoner is the defending tournament champion. The Bulldogs hold a 32.5 point lead over third place Glenpool.
The following wrap-up is from first day action:
106 – Alexis Miller won by falls over Fishburn of Ada in 5:47 and over Ramos of Shawnee in 2:56. She lost a 10-0 major decision to Watkins of Bristow. Miller drew a bye in the first round
113 – Braven Bowman won by fall over Breuil of Grove in 2:34 and lost a 11-4 decision to Jernegan of Skiatook. He drew two byes in the opening rounds.
120 – Gage Eaton won by fall over Newberry of Bixby in 0:36 and lost a 3-1 decision to Burns of Bristow. He drew two byes in the opening rounds.
126 – Gabriel Rodriguez won a 5-4 decision over Young of Catoosa and by fall over McGuire of Oologah in 1:50. He lost by fall in 1:40 to Edwards of Glenpool and drew a bye in the first round.
132 – Braden Drake advances to the Saturday finals. He won by fall over Smith of Edison in 1:55, by fall over Watkins of Bristow in 3:23 and by a 19-8 major decision over Ellis of Glenpool. He received a bye in the first round.
138 - Ti Lockwood advances to the Saturday finals. He won by fall over Blake of Ada in 0:47 and by a 13-6 decision over Mason of Edison. He received byes in the first two rounds.
145 – Devin McDaris lost by fall to Edwards of Glenpool in 1:58 and lost by fall to Taber of Shawnee in 2:58. He received a bye in the first round.
152 – Hunter Smith won by fall over Stephens of Bixby in 1:06 and by fall over Fuhrman of Fayetteville in 4:10. He lost by fall to Johnson of Skiatook in 1:40 and received a bye in the opening round.
160 – Kaden Charboneau advances to the Saturday finals. He won by fall over Morrow of Oologah in 5:01 and won a 16-5 decision over Hernandez of Grove. He received a bye in the first round and lost by fall to Carter of Sperry in 1:21.
170 – Drew Mills won by fall over Requena of McLain in 3:39 and a 6-4 decision over Bennett of Ada. He lost by fall to Carter of Sperry in 1:21 and received a bye in the first round.
195 – Chochee Watson won a tie breaker (8-7) over Phillips of Grove and lost by fall to Ward of Glenpool in 1:06. He received byes in the first two rounds.
220 – Logan Cole won by fall over Dahm of Fayetteville in 1:01 and by fall over Rowe of Catoosa in 1:31. He lost by fall to Juby of Sperry in 5:01 and received a bye in the first round.
285 – Jamal Riggs won a 3-1 by fall over Young of Fayetteville in 1:31, won a 3-1 sudden victory over Fairley of Glenpool and won a 4-1 decision over Stripling of McLain. He lost by fall to fellow Bulldog teammate Jayden Marshall in 3:16.
285 – Carson Wiley won a 3-1 decision over Wright of Ada and won by fall over Stripling of McLain in 1:17. He received a bye in the first round and lost by fall to Easky of Skiatook in 1:51.
286 - Jaydn Marshall advances to the Saturday finals. won by fall over Fairchild of Fort Gibson in 1:19 and over fellow teammate Jamal Riggs in 3:16. He also won a 4-1 decision over Cliff of Bristow. He received a bye in the first round.
