Coweta High School’s varsity track and field teams opened their 2020 season Friday, March 13 at the Glenpool Invitational. With 22 competing schools, the Tigers and Lady Tigers both finished fifth in their respective classifications.
“The weather was terrible with rain for about half the meet, but I am super proud of how the teams focused and competed,” Head Coach Scott Chronister said. “There were a lot of personal records set including those by Lilyan Winter and Max Clark in the 400 meter dash, Justin Hines in shot and Kyle Newell in the two-mile run.”
Chronister said a number of Coweta athletes did not compete as they were out of town for the Oklahoma Youth Expo, volleyball and other conflicting activities.
“Our more veteran girl throwers were not there, so the younger group threw,” he noted.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will resume action after Spring Break and compete in Okmulgee on Saturday, March 28.
The following individual event results have been posted from the Glenpool Invitational:
LADY TIGERS
4x100 Meter Relay – McKenna Stutzman, Lily Winter, Angel Whisman and Grace Reese, 55.44, 9th.
4x800 Meter Relay – Hailey Secrest, Ryleigh Hale, Macey Brooks and Brelee Burcham, 10:47.44, 2nd.
100 Meter Hurdles – Adrianna Rainbolt, 20.30, 16th; Karley McNamee, 20.85, 17th and Lillian Sparks, 23.05, 23rd.
800 Meter Run – Ryleigh Hale, 2:39.02, 5th and Hailey Secrest, 2:39.35, 6th.
100 Meter Dash – Lilyan Winter, 13.80, 7th; Makenna Stutzman, 14.25, 16th; Grace Reese, 14.82, 2th; Karley McNamee, 15.43, 29th; Laynah Taylor, 15.97, 46th and Hailey Beyer, 17.35, 55th.
3200 Meter Run – Macey Brooks, 12:46.07, 3rd and Riley Buthod, 15:25.78, 8th.
400 Meter Dash – Lilyan Winter, 1:02.76, 2nd; Angel Whisman, 1:11.05, 9th; Karley McNamee, 1:21.96, 23rd and Hailey Beyer, 1:38.23, 28th.
300 Meter Hurdles – Adriana Rainbolt, 1:02.14, 15th.
200 Meter Dash – Grace Reese. 30.77, 34th; Angel Whisman, 30.78, 25th; Karley McNamee, 32.50, 37th and Laynah Taylor, 33.30, 42nd and Lillian Sparks, 33.86, 48th.
1600 Meter Run – Hailey Secrest, 5:51.33, 5th; Ryleigh Hale, 6:03.17, 7th and Macey Brooks, 6:04.49, 8th.
4x400 Meter Relay – Angel Whisman, McKenna Stutzman, Lilyan Winter and Adriana Rainbolt, 4:39.81, 4th.
TIGERS
4x100 Meter Relay – James Dougherty, Abirim Manns, Connor Stout and Andrew Morales, 46.85, 10th.
4x800 Meter Relay – Wyatt Fincher, Bo Owens, Layton Haught and Max Clark, 9:35.35, 10th.
110 Meter Hurdles – Carson Flanary, 19.13, 8th and Jaxson Stidham, 19.81, 11th.
800 Meter Run – Wyatt Fincher, 2:08.97, 7th.
100 Meter Dash – Andrew Morales, 12.11, 8th; James Dougherty, 12.37, 20th; Camden Dooley, 12.71, 31st; Nathan Maledon, 12.79, 34th; Camden Ripperger, 12.83, 37th and Christian Jones, 13.26, 52nd.
400 Meter Dash – Abirim Manns, 55.16, 7th; Max Clark, 55.20, 8th; Camden Dooley, 59.31, 19th; Andrew Morales, 1:00.50, 23rd and Camden Ripperger, 1:02.28, 30th.
300 Meter Hurdles - Carson Flanary, 48.60, 8th.
200 Meter Dash – Brent Barlow, 25.41, 12th; Conner Stout, 25.68, 15th; Nathan Maledon, 26.41, 25th and Camden Ripperger, 26.99, 31st.
1600 Meter Run – Wyatt Fincher, 5:11.02, 11th.
4x400 Meter Relay – Max Clark, Nathan Maledon, Carson Flanary and Abirim Manns, 3:50.31, 4th.
High Jump – Justin Hines, 5’10.00”, 2nd.
Discus – Justin Hines, 138’07.00”, 2nd and Jonathan Fadeyev, 113’02.00”, 5th.
Shot Put – Justin Hines, 52’02.00”, 1st.