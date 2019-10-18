The Coweta Tigers suffered a total breakdown Thursday night in hosting McAlester for homecoming festivities. The Tigers suffered five turnovers, six 15-yard penalties and a bruising Buffalo attack that exploded for a 45-18 District 5A-3 victory at Tiger Field.
McAlester took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards, scoring on a 21-yard pass from quarterback Chris Hilton to Colby Squyers. The Buffaloes topped it off with a three-yard run by Hilton for a 8-0 advantage.
Coweta’s first score was set up by Jaxon Stidham’s block of a Buffalo punt at the McAlester 29. Tiger quarterback Gage Hamm connected with Gunnar McCollough for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage with 6:00 left in the opening period.
The attempt for a two-point conversion failed and that would prove to be a hint of problems ahead for the Tigers.
Coweta’s first of three pass interceptions set up the second McAlester score at the Tiger 30-yard line with 8:56 on the clock. After the kickoff, on the second play from scrimmage, the Tigers turned the ball over on their second pass interception.
That Buffs opportunity was stopped by a fourth-and-six tackle by Tiger defender Michael Fletcher at the Tigers 29.
The Tigers' final possession of the first half in the closing seconds was interrupted by the third pass interception at the Tiger 30-yard line. After a five-yard penalty, Hilton hit Gavin Johnson for a 35-yard touchdown. The pass attempt for the conversion failed and McAlester took a 28-6 advantage into intermission.
Halftime statistics showed the Tigers with just 31 yards rushing on 13 trips while Hamm completed eight of 12 passes for 65 yards and one touchdown, but gave up three interceptions. McAlester had 173 yards passing on 10 of 17 completions and three touchdowns. The Buffaloes also rushed 20 times for 88 additional yards and one touchdown.
In the second half, the Tigers started at their own 45-yard line after Mason Ford returned the opening kickoff. Six plays later, the Tigers were in the endzone as Hamm connected with Ford on a 27-yard scoring pass with 9:21 left in the period. The pass attempt for a two-point conversion failed, making it a 12-28 score in McAlester's favor.
Late in the third period, A Coweta punt attempt resulted in a high snap over Landon Ray’s head. He was tackled at the Tiger 6-yard line, giving McAlester an easy score to open the fourth period.
Hilton carried for a six yard score and kicked the extra point for a 35-12 advantage at the 11:57 mark.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Tigers were driving and a long pass to McCollough at the McAlester 30-yard line was knocked loose, resulting in a fumble turnover. Aided by a pass interference penalty, McAlester scored on an 11-yard run by Hilton and kicked the extra point for a 42-12 lead.
Coweta set up McAlester’s last score, a 27-yard Hilton field goal, on an intentional grounding penalty that turned the ball over to the Buffs with 3:19 to play.
On the last Coweta series, Spohn returned the kickoff to the Tiger 38. Coweta quickly drove down the field with a 32-yard pass from Hamm to Starks, giving the Tigers a first and goal at the 8-yard line.
Starks then connected with McCollough for the touchdown with :12.9 seconds left in the game.
“It was the first time we've had five turnovers. They (McAlester) are big and physical and have obviously done well in the weight room. That is an area we are behind in and we need to catch up with our strength. We just had a hard time stopping them,” Head Coach Tim Harper said after the game.
Coweta finished the night with 110-yards in penalties in addition to the turnovers and offensive breakdowns.
Next up for the Tigers will be an October 25 matchup with the Tulsa Hale Rangers at Tulsa East Central. The Rangers opened the season by breaking a long losing streak with a 36-35 win over Tulsa Webster and a 3-0 win over Tulsa East Central.
Since then, the Rangers have lost to Skiatook 45-12, Tulsa Kelley 42-0, Glenpool 22-0 and McAlester 55-0.
Headed into last week’s game they had scored 95 points and allowed 199, sitting eighth in District 5A-3 at 0-3 along with Durant.
Coweta Statistics
Passing – Gage Hamm 21 of 32 – 200 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions; Na’Kylan Starks 1 of 1 – 8 yards, 1 touchdown.
Receiving – Gunnar McCollough 5 – 64 yards, 2 touchdowns; Mason Ford 8 -64; Na’Kylan Starks 1-32; Brent Barlow 4-26; Wesley Spohn 3-14; Blake Lair 1-8.
Rushing – Team: 29-65. Individual: Hamm 13-40; Ford 3-16; Piper Pennington 6-11; Starks 3-7; Spohn 2-4; McCollough 1- (1); Landon Ray 1-(12).
McAlester 15 13 0 17 – 45
Coweta 6 0 6 6 - 18
Scoring
McA – Colby Squyers 21-yard pass from Chris Hilton. PAT Hilton run.
Cow – Gunnar McCollough 29-yard pass from Gage Hamm. PAT Pass failed.
McA – Hayden Franks 9-yard run. PAT Hilton kick.
McA – Landin Wallis 19-yard pass from Hilton. PAT Hilton kick.
McA – Gavin Johnson 35-yard pass from Hilton. PAT Pass failed.
Cow – Mason Ford 27-yard pass from Hamm. PAT Pass failed.
McA – Hilton 6-yard run. PAT Hilton kick.
McA - Hilton 11-yard run. PAT Hilton kick.
McA - Hilton 27-yard field goal.
Cow – McCollough 8-yard pass from Na’Kylan Sparks. PAT failed.