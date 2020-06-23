Wagoner athletic physicals will be July 14 in the high school cafeteria, hosted by the Wagoner Community Hospital.
However, athletes will be required to choose which time to sign-up.
Athletes can sign up for the first block starting Wednesday, June 24 and Thursday, June 25 from 9 a.m.-noon at the high school field house. The second sign-up block is from July 6-9 from 9 a.m.-noon at the high school field house.
Sign-ups will be on a first come first serve basis. There will be only 10 athletes per time slot. This will be the only free physicals offered.
Summer Pride will take next week off from June 29-July 2. Several of the workers already had vacations planned because that would have been the dead period. The Summer Pride will start back up on July 6.