Coweta Tigers soccer will feature a senior strong leadership group and veteran underclassmen as Head Coach Coy Graves enters his eighth season with the Tigers. Graves has a 37-36 overall record and returned his squad to the 5A playoffs last season.
Senior Chris Ramirez has 21 goals, five assists and was a 2019 All-District selection. Sophomore goalkeeper Jackson Long returns with 65 saves, a goal, one assist and was also an All-District selection last season.
“I am really excited about the 2020 soccer season. We have a good group of players returning with varsity and JV experience as well as a good group of freshmen who will be able to contribute immediately,” Coach Graves said.
“This year we will have some depth at the varsity positions and are still deciding what our best lineup will be because we have many players who can play multiple positions. Last year we struggled offensively at times to score but this year I think we have several players who give us a chance to put goals on the board.
“February scrimmage dates gave us the opportunity to experiment with our lineup and see what and who works best for us and what gives us the best chance to win. Sophomore 2019 All-District player Jack Long returns as the starting goalie. He is a solid goalkeeper who kept us in close games last year and will be called on to do the same this year.
“We also have returning senior Trey Dyer who had significant JV playing time last year as goalie who will be suiting up varsity as well. Freshmen Michael Horn and Dakota Rivelli-Corbett will be getting quality playing time as JV goalies as well as field positions.
“We have three returning players on defense with significant varsity time including All-District 2019 three-year starter senior Chris Ramirez, who anchors a solid defense as well as senior Maverick Mills and Sophomore Brody Rucker. We also have sophomore Damon Wickline and freshman Eli Swartwood, who will help us on the back line as well.
“We also have returning players who have been in the program and have logged quality JV minutes who will have a chance at the varsity roster. These players include senior An Nguyen, juniors Braydon Large and Jaron Chase, sophomores Ireland Cade and Kevin Pastrana.
“Returning players with extensive varsity experience at midfield/forward are juniors Hayden Ellis, Alan Aquino, and Caleb Rowley. Other returning players who are vying for varsity spots include seniors Kilentn Shrum, Mason Vinaya and Peyton Langford, junior Alex Ziegemeier and sophomores Bryce Morgan and Michael Singleton and Jaron Meadows.
“These guys logged varsity minutes last year at various times and have a chance again this year at a varsity spot. Silent Lee is a sophomore move-in from North Carolina with high school playing experience as well and could potentially play forward or defense for us.
“We also have a good group of freshmen who will have opportunities to help us in varsity on offense including Parker Stephens, Justin Meadows, and Eli Olsen. Mason Kidd is finishing up wrestling and then will be joining us on the soccer field and could also help us out on varsity. Other freshmen who are learning the system and working hard are Thomas Rankin, Braden Swift, Austin Zongker, Carlos Ledezma, and Paivyn Gillis,” Coach Graves concluded.
Coweta’s 5A district for the next two seasons will include Tulsa East Central, Tulsa Hale, Tulsa Rogers, Claremore, Collinsville, Pryor and Tahlequah.
Opening day is Tuesday, March 3, hosting the Skiatook Bulldogs at Tiger Field beginning at 7:30 p.m. Second week action will be Tuesday, March 10 at Tulsa Metro Christian Academy before the Spring Break Holiday week.
Career Statistics:
Chris Ramirez 21 goals, five assists, 2019 All-District; Maverick Mills 3 goals; Kilentn Shrum 3 goals; Caleb Rowley one goal, one assist; Hayden Ellis one goal; Brody Rucker one goal and Jackson Long 65 saves, one goal, one assist, 2019 All-District.