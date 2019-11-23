A new season tips off December 3 for Coweta Lady Tiger basketball, and head coach Brad Crace enters his fifth season at the program helm. He is definitely reaping the rewards of working with the junior high program as well as the varsity and junior varsity teams.
With a 50-52 overall record, Crace started with very little and has taken the Lady Tigers to the 5A state tournament the past two years. Last year Coweta finished 19-9, after a hard fought 15-13 season in 2017-2018.
The Lady Tigers finished in the semi-finals two years ago.
Assisting Coach Crace are Keith Brians and Wendi Crace.
“Obviously we are excited about the upcoming season and I think we have an opportunity to compete at a high level," Crace said. "Having said that, it is certainly going to depend on how well we defend and rebound this year. We have put an emphasis on that phase of the game this preseason."
Coweta returns four of five starters who can score; therefore, Crace said the Lady Tigers need to improve on the defensive end.
“Our schedule is the most difficult it has been since I have been at Coweta. The Tournament of Champions and Inola Tournament will certainly test us as well as some very good teams we have in our conference," the coach noted.
"We have a veteran team with lots of kids who have state tournament experience," he continued. "We also have a good group of talented freshmen I’m excited about. We have a very good mixture of kids."
Crace confessed his Lady Tiger squad will definitely have a bull's-eye on its back this season.
“It will be interesting to see how we handle that because it is certainly a different kind of pressure," he admitted. "We need to embrace that. I am very excited to see this group grow this year. They have put a lot of hard work in the weight room and on the court this summer and preseason.”
Anchoring the Lady Tigers will be four-year starter Madison Wheat who played the last half of the season with a stress fracture that really demonstrated her determination and drive to stay on the floor competing. She has developed into one tough problem for opposing defenses. She scored 310 points as a junior.
Wheat leads the team statistically with 1,364 points, 366 rebounds, 420 assists, 418 steals and a 13.2 point per game average. She has a 38.4% field goal average and 53.5% average at the free throw line.
Bringing a big smile to Crace’s face is the fact he has nine juniors that have literally grown up since seventh grade being guided by the current coaching .
Complimenting Wheat’s attack ability is Linda Brice, who scored 407 points as a junior. The three-year starter has 735 career points and averages 13.8 points per game. She has a 30.4% field goal average and 66.7% success at the free throw line.
Blossoming into major contenders are the Mercer twins, Alexxia and Allyson. Fresh off their second straight trip to the 5A state tournament with Lady Tiger volleyball, they should be full of confidence on the hardwoods this season.
Alexxia scored 339 points last season and has 289 career rebounds, while Allyson scored 217 points and leads the Lady Tigers in blocks with 22. Allyson has a 41.5% field goal mark, with a 64% success free throw rate; Alexxia averages 38.5% from the field and 70.6% at the line.
Hard playing Hannah Meadows also gained strength and determination on the soccer field last spring. She returns to the basketball court as a fierce defensive player who has 152 career points and 108 steals. She averages 41.5% from the field and 56.1% at the line.
Other juniors ready to step up their game are Moriah Reed, Amanda Geneva, Kaitlyn Jared, Nicki Ullrich and Alyvia Schumacher.
With no sophomores left on the roster, the new group of freshmen will have the opportunity to step up for the Lady Tigers. Joining the 2019-20 roster are Kylie Addington, Katelyn Brians, Cooper Hilton, Caitlin Boone, Justice Austin and Brelee Burcham.
Regular season action will feature the super-tough Metro Lakes Conference comprised of Coweta, Grove, Skiatook, Glenpool, Tahlequah, Claremore, Collinsville and Pryor.
Coweta will play only one home game in December on the 17th when they host Glenpool.
The Lady Tigers open conference play December 3 at Grove, followed by a December 6 game at Skiatook. They will compete in the Inola Tournament December 9-14 and in the Tournament of Champions December 26-28.
Also, on the Lady Tiger schedule will be the Shriner’s Tournament in Muskogee January 9-11.
Team Statistics 18-19: (19-9) Field goals 542-1,481 (36.6%), 3-point field goals 160-482 (33%), free throw – 62.9%, total points 1,551 (55.4 average), points allowed 1,278 (45.6 average), rebounds 819 (28.2 average), steals 484 (17.2 average), blocks 91 (3.1 average).
Individual Career Statistics
Madison Wheat – 2,364 points, 366 rebounds, 420 assists, 418 steals, 13.2 average, 38.4% field goals, 53.5% free throws.
Linda Brice – 735 points, 289 rebounds, 127 assists, 214 steals, 5 blocks, 13.8 average, 30.4% field goals, 66.7% free throws.
Alexxia Mercer – 477 points, 289 rebounds, 59 assists, 18 blocks, 88 steals, 12 average, 38.5% field goals, 70.6% free throws.
Allyson Mercer – 236 points, 116 rebounds, 22 assists, 22 blocks, 42 steals, 7.6 average, 41.5 field goals, 64% free throws.
Hannah Meadows – 152 points, 165 rebounds, 120 assists, 12 blocks, 108 steals, 41.5% field goals, 56.1% free throws.
Moriah Reed – 59 points, 116 rebounds, 38 assists, 5 blocks, 5 assists, 39% field goals, 40% free throws.
Amanda Geneva – 16 points, 35 rebounds, 17 assists, 4 blocks, 30 steals.
Kaitlyn Jared – 34 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals.
Nicki Ullrich – 5 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal.
Alyvia Schumacher – 4 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists.