The rematch was almost a carbon copy of the Week 3 game for Wagoner and Fort Gibson on Friday night, Nov. 15.
The Bulldogs were sharp again and cut through Fort Gibson 42-7 in the first round of the Class 4A football playoffs. Wagoner dispatched the Tigers earlier in the season by a 49-7 count.
However, this victory appeared more devastating than the first meeting by the way the Bulldogs dominated the line of scrimmage.
A smaller than usual W.L. Odom were treated to Wagoner’s best game of the season. The Bulldogs did not have a turnover and kept the Tigers pinned in their own territory most of the night.
Almost every aspect of the game was right on the money the Bulldogs advance to the Nov. 22 quarterfinals. Wagoner (9-2) will travel to Bethany (11-0) which shook free of Clinton 20-0.
The Tigers ended their season at 5-6.
“We did what we had to do,” said Wagoner coach Dale Condict to his team. “Three more times is all we have to do. This was our best game all year.”
The Bulldogs are normally a good passing team, but the stars of the game were running backs and the quarterback. Wagoner rushed for 304 yards.
Running back Braden Drake led the Bulldogs rushing with 89 yards on 12 carries and a 10-yard touchdown just over four minutes into the game.
Nunu Clayton and Chochee Watson each added two TDs each.
Watson scored on runs of 7 and 13 yards during the second quarter. Clayton tallied scores on runs of 13 and 4 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively.
Drew Mills ran 9 yards for a score with 1:05 left in the first half.
After each TD, Jaden Snyder booted home all six extra points.
Fort Gibson had one bright spot and that was speedy running back Tavien Woodworth. Woodworth scored his team’s only TD on an 11-yard run.
Woodworth did finish with game-high rushing honors. He had 35 carries for 217 yards, but it was not enough to offset the balanced Wagoner attack.
“We played more physical and were really getting after it,” said Bulldog quarterback Sawyer Jones. “This is how we need to play this time of year.”
Jones credited Fort Gibson for limiting his passing.
“They did a good job covering our passing game,” Jones added.
But, Wagoner threw blocks instead of passes and rushed for 304 yards.
“That’s Wagoner Bulldog football,” Jones said.
Clayton was tough to bring down in the five times he carried the ball.
“It was our defense and the offensive line blocking,” Clayton said. “We had strong inside running.”
This was also the first time Clayton scored two TDs in a single game during his varsity career.
“It was our best game, but we still have a lot more to work on,” Clayton added.
“We competed from the first snap to the last,” said offensive lineman Collin Condict. “We played physical…that was our best game.”
Wagoner hopes to have three more “best games” to finish out the 4A playoffs.