HASKELL -- The Wagoner Bulldogs outlasted Catoosa in the semifinal of the Haskell Invitational basketball tournament 37-33 Friday night.
Wagoner will face the winner of the Haskell-Checotah game, scheduled for later Friday night. The championship game will be played at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Reaching a final is nothing new for the Bulldogs. Coach Zack Ange's crew won two tournament titles last year at Oologah and Checotah.
Against Catoosa, Wagoner led by as many as 12 at 29-17 in the third quarter. However, the Indians were not ready to fold.
Catoosa rallied and Wagoner had difficulty hitting fourth-quarter free throws (making only 4-of-10 in the final eight minutes) to make the game close.
The Bulldogs stayed ahead with big plays. Jacob Scroggins got a big dunk in the second half and Chase Nanni nailed a 3-point basket when the Bulldogs needed a boost.
Bristo Love led Wagoner with nine points while Sawyer Jones downed eight followed by Caden Pawpa with six, Jack Southern with six, Scroggins five and Nanni three.
Catoosa 37, Wagoner 26 (girls): The Lady Bulldogs started fast to build a big early lead before the Lady Indians finally scored.
However, Catoosa slowly caught Wagoner and went on to advance to Saturday's Consolation final.
The Lady Bulldogs play in the seventh place game at 10 a.m.
Toni Coleman led Wagoner with nine points and seven rebounds. Megan Hawkins followed with six.