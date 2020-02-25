When equipment is checked out to the outfielders for Wagoner, coach Benny Nail will sure those three players have a glove, hat, swim fins and surf boards.
The ‘extra’ equipment won’t be issued, but probably needed since the baseball field is like one of the Great Lakes.
“So much of it was under water,” Nail said.
The water or soggy ground covers so much of the diamond, it is hard for Nail to even work on it.
When the ground does finally dry, Nail will welcome back three seniors, a good corps of juniors and some underclassmen.
Senior Haeden Schoolcraft will be one of the Bulldog pitchers. Also returning are Sawyer Jones, Chase Nanni, Braven Bowman and the new first baseman Darius McNack.
“We’ve a got a good core group,” Nail added. “There will be some sophomores with playing time coming back. It’s a good core.”
This is Nail’s first head coaching job. He spent 12 years as an assistant. He’s also a 1994 Bulldog graduate
“I’m a Wagoner kid,” he said.
There are no move-ins, but Nail will also inherit some freshmen and likes what he has seen so far.
“I’ve got juniors who started as freshmen,” Nail said. “And, I’ve got good depth.”
Schoolcraft will not be the only one taking the mound to pitch. There are Nanni and McNack that should see time there, too.
The Bulldogs lost a promising player in Max Brown, who transferred to Tulsa’s Lincoln Christian.
Nail said a new feature to this year’s schedule will be all home games on Tuesday.