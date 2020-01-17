The Wagoner boys and girls high school basketball games have been moved to Fort Gibson, instead of playing in Wagoner's Hughes Event Center on Friday night, Jan. 17.
The Lady Bulldogs will play at 6:30 p.m. and the boys will follow at 8.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Wagoner boys and girls high school basketball games have been moved to Fort Gibson, instead of playing in Wagoner's Hughes Event Center on Friday night, Jan. 17.
The Lady Bulldogs will play at 6:30 p.m. and the boys will follow at 8.