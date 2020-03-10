Heavener and Catoosa have recorded shutout victories over Wagoner to open the boys soccer season recently.
The Bulldogs lost a tight 1-0 match at home with Heavener. Wagoner then hit the road for a 5-0 defeat at Catoosa.
The Bulldogs played host to Westville in a Tuesday, March 10 game.
Coach Brandon Carr’s team looks forward to the two-day Wagoner Soccer Tournament March 12-13.
Against Heavener, the Bulldogs had trouble breaking through the defense. However, with 10 seconds left in the first half, Wagoner got the opportunity for a penalty kick.
The kick sailed high over the cross bar and kept the game scoreless at halftime.
“I told the players at halftime, the first team that scored would win,” Carr said.
Carr was right. At the 9:02 mark of the second half, Heavener got one into the Wagoner goal. That was the only score in the rugged game.
“What hurt us was we were passing the ball behind us,” Carr added. “We couldn’t get a good shot on their goal line.
“It was the little things that bit us tonight. The boys are a work in progress.”
Against Catoosa, the host Indians were just too tough. Catoosa scored five goals and held Wagoner scoreless for the second straight outing.
Wagoner must put the slow start behind it. The Bulldogs open the Wagoner Tournament at W.L. Odom Stadium at 10 a.m. Thursday against Claremore Sequoyah.
A Wagoner victory will put the team in the 4 p.m. semifinal. A Bulldog loss means a Friday match at 11:30 a.m.