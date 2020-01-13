The Oologah basketball tournament had to be rescheduled due to the winter weather that arrived late Friday night.
The Wagoner boys reached the championship game while the Lady Bulldogs played for the Consolation title on Monday.
The Wagoner Bulldogs won an exciting 51-50 verdict over Class 5A, No. 14 Pryor to reach Monday’s rescheduled championship game with Tulsa Rogers. See the Wagoner County American-Tribune website for results of both games.
This was the second straight tournament that found the Bulldogs in the championship game. Wagoner made the Haskell Tournament final in December.
The Lady Bulldogs played for the Consolation title against
Tulsa Cascia Hall. Megan Hawkins’ 12 points led the way in the consolation semifinal over Tulsa McLain 39-23.
All of Hawkins’ points came on four 3-point baskets. Marlee Medlin added eight, Frankie Clark hit seven, Kara Bruce and Toni Coleman each had four while Destini Parrish and Abby Humphries each got two during the victory.
The Lady Bulldogs lost their opening game 55-25 against Berryhill.
Wagoner 58, Cascia Hall 50: Jacob Scroggins scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Commandos in the opening round of the Oologah tournament.
Cascia led 30-28 before Scroggins sank his first of three third-quarter 3-pointers that ignited a pivotal 9-0 run, and the Commandos never cut their deficit to fewer than four points the rest of the game.
“He’s a joy to coach and can really shoot,” Wagoner coach Zack Ange said about Scroggins, a 6-3 junior who averages 16 points.
“I thought our defensive pressure was probably the key to the game. We wanted to speed them up a little bit. They are physical and well-coached, so I didn’t want it to turn into a half-court game. I think the speed of the game was good for us at times, but we’ve still got to get better offensively.”
Tulsa World's Barry Lewis contributed to this report.
Wagoner 58, Cascia Hall 50
Wagoner 12 15 15 16 — 58
Cascia Hall 15 9 14 12 — 50
Wagoner (6-3): Jacob Scroggins 18, Caden Pawpa 12, Jack Southern 10, Sawyer Jones 6, Chase Nanni 6, Corbin Marsey 3, Julian Smith 2, Bristo Love 1.
Cascia Hall (2-6): Luke Lawson 13, Mason Shiflet 11, Blake Van Doren 9, Spencer Forbes 4, Grant Holley 4, Aidan Hicks 3, Hudson Darby 2, Patrick Pixley 2, Ben Radford 2.