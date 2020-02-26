Six seniors, including one that has already signed to play college soccer, highlight the 2020 Wagoner boys soccer roster.
Like the girls soccer team, Wagoner’s boys will need to find a new goal keeper for the coming season. However, Wagoner will return its leading scorer in Ryan Dumond, who recently signed a college letter of intent with Northeastern A&M Junior College in Miami, Oklahoma.
Dumond was a prolific scorer like his older brother, Blake.
Coach Brandon Carr welcomes back senior Dumond and five others. The other seniors are Michael Zalmanzig, Steven Greer, Hunter Jackson, Mason Goodnight and Hayden James.
“Our new goalkeeper will be Darrin McDaris,” Carr said of the big change in goal after losing Ethyn Willis to graduation.
Carr also got good news that 22 players will suit up this spring.
“We’ve got a lot of talent,” Carr said. “We’re just filling the right spots.”
Seven freshmen also joined the team to help with depth.
Still, Carr sees there is room for improvement if they want to make a deep playoff run.
“They are a work in progress,” Carr said. “We need to get everybody in the right spot.”
A former player who hasn’t played recently is returning for the boys team. Remington Galyen will be coming back and adding depth.