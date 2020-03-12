Wagoner Bulldog golfers shot a collective 374 for a second place finish at the Catoosa Tournament on Monday, March 9. Action took place at the Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club.
Nine teams comprised the tournament roster, and Perkins High School won the event.
Coach Chad Soma said weather played a big factor in the day, with scores being somewhat higher than what they normally would be. Early rain and stiff winds had to be overcome.
Lucas Mays led the team with an 88. Gauge Merz shot a 94 and Shea Hornbuckle shot a 95. Zach Mays recorded a 97. Justin Carter shot a 151 while Bannon Stilwell shot a 110.
“I think we are okay. Three or four of our golfers headed out to the course when we got back to practice,” Soma said. “I am pleased with their performance, just ready for us to play like we are capable of.
The March 9 tournament was the team’s last competition until after Spring Break. The Bulldogs will resume action Monday, March 30 at the Miami Tournament, to be played at Peoria Ridge Golf Club.
Soma said until that time, his golfers will be working on their short game with lots of chipping and putting.