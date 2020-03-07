Golf season is in full swing for the Wagoner Bulldog golf team who opened play at the Olive Tournament held Friday, March 6 at the Sapulpa City Course. Out of 22 competing teams, the Bulldogs finished in 12th place.
Individually, 2019 State Qualifier Lucas Mays shot an 86 to lead the team in scoring. Gauge Merz shot a 90, Justin Carter shot a 99, Zach Mays shot a 104 and Brannon Stilwell shot a 107.
Coach Chad Soma said the Bulldogs have the potential to be really good this season as he fields a young team. On Friday, he took one senior, three sophomores and a freshman to the tournament.
“To our standards it was a rough day and we have some things to work on. We’ve got potential to be really good,” Coach Chad Soma said. “I would have liked to have seen a couple of scores a little lower, but all in all, I saw some really good ball striking.
“We need to get more comfortable with some of the younger guys with their shot selection. That will come with more practice and more tournaments.”
Soma said he would like to see Lucas Mays shoot a 70 and Merz in the low 80s, but that realistically will not happen on the first day.
“Golf is a crazy game! You can have a great game on the first round and a horrible round on the second,” he reminded. “This early tournament was a teaching tournament where we get to see every shot every golfer takes, whereas normal tournaments you may see one kid play a hole and then not again for three or four holes.”
Soma said he is anxious to see Merz develop this season, saying the sophomore is “absolutely killing the golf ball right now.”
“He is hitting so far!” the coach exclaimed. “Once it all comes together, he’ll be a state qualifier – I truly believe that. The same goes for Shae Hornbuckle, who didn’t play Friday as he is still competing with livestock. He’ll go on Monday.”
As for Zach Mays, the coach said he also has the potential to be a good golfer
“He doesn’t hit as far, but when he’s hitting it straight, he gets some good shots in there,” he said of the younger Mays.
Bannon, a sophomore, was on the team last year but did not get a bag. Soma said he and Carter, a freshman, had a playoff hole to see who would be the four and five bag. The Olive Tournament was both golfers’ first varsity tournament.
“Justin will be a really good golfer,” Soma noted. “From the time he first started coming out in January until now and to shoot a 99 in your first high school tournament … for only playing a year, he is really good. He’s at the course every day and wants to get better. I can’t wait to see how good he’ll be by the time he’s a senior.”
Helping Soma with the Bulldog golfers this season is Wagoner alumni Wes Call who is volunteering his own free time to the program.
“Wes wants to help these kids get better and we appreciate it. He knows a lot about golf, even more than I do,” Soma said. “He is working with some of the guys and also with some of the girls. We are excited to have him helping us out!”
The Bulldog golfers will play Monday, March 9 in the Catoosa Tournament at Broken Arrow Golf and Athletic Club. They will resume action after Spring Break on March 30.