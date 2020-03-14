Wagoner Bulldog tennis athletes earned a second place finish in the Pryor Tournament held before Spring Break on Thursday, March 12. Coach Corey Tipton said the Bulldogs were only a couple of match points from winning first place.
In No. 1 doubles, Braden Drake and Logan Sterling finished in second place. They lost by two points to Pryor in a super tie breaker.
In No. 2 doubles action, Matt Gaither and Collin Condict were first place winners.
Kaden Charboneau placed sixth in No. 1 singles while Austin Carter finished third in No. 2 singles.
A total of eight teams competed in the team’s first competition of the season.
The Victory Christian tournament scheduled for Monday, March 9 was postponed due to weather and will be rescheduled for April 30.
“I am very pleased with the team, especially with several of them just coming over from wrestling,” Tipton said.
The Bulldog tennis team will resume action on Monday, March 23 at the Pryor Dual. Competition will begin at 2:30 p.m.