The Wagoner Bulldogs crowned two individual champions and earned a second place team finish at the Skiatook Wrestling Tournament held Jan. 24-25.
Braden Drake and Ti Lockwood both captured tournament titles in their respective weight classes while eight of their fellow teammates were medalists in their respective weight classes.
Coach Micco Charboneau said it was a good tournament for his crew, who came in second to a tough Skiatook Bulldog team.
“I think everyone is right about where we want them to be at this time of the season. We are getting better and our shape looked really good this week,” Charboneau said. “We are finally getting our weight under control now, which has been hard when we’ve had events cancelled due to weather.”
This week is District Quad action between Wagoner, Oologah, Stilwell and Miami. The winner advances to Dual State, where the Bulldogs earned a state runner-up crown in 2019.
On Thursday, Jan. 30, Wagoner Wrestling will compete in dual action with Grove. It will be Senior Night for the grapplers with a special ceremony preceding the 6 p.m. match.
The Maverick Conference Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Tahlequah-Sequoyah.
The following results have been posted from the Skiatook Tournament:
The following wrap-up is from first day action:
106 – Alexis Miller won by falls over Fishburn of Ada in 5:47 and over Ramos of Shawnee in 2:56. She lost a 10-0 major decision to Watkins of Bristow and lost by tech fall to Logue of Grove.
113 – Braven Bowman earned a third place overall finish. He won by fall over Breuil of Grove in 2:34 and lost a 11-4 decision to Jernegan of Skiatook. He went on to win a 17-13 major decision over Clarke of Glenpool and won a 6-4 decision over Carlyle of Catoosa.
120 – Gage Eaton finished in third place. He won by fall over Newberry of Bixby in 0:36 and lost a 3-1 decision to Burns of Bristow. He went on to win by fall over Campbell of McLain in 1:46 and won a 3-2 decision over Myers of Skiatook.
126 – Gabriel Rodriguez won a 5-4 decision over Young of Catoosa and by fall over McGuire of Oologah in 1:50. He lost by fall in 1:40 to Edwards of Glenpool and lost a 9-5 decision to Xiong of Oologah.
132 – Braden Drake was crowned as champion, winning a 4-2 decision over Francis of Skiatook in the championship match. He also won by fall over Smith of Edison in 1:55, by fall over Watkins of Bristow in 3:23 and by a 19-8 major decision over Ellis of Glenpool.
138 — Ti Lockwood was crowned as champion, winning a 6-4 decision over Rochelle of Shawnee in the championship match. He also won by fall over Blake of Ada in 0:47 and a 13-6 decision over Mason of Edison.
145 – Logan Sterling won by falls over Davis of Bixby in 3:15, and over Hanneman of Oologah in 1:22. He lost a 10-3 decision to Gates of Grove and lost by fall to Park of Sperry in 2:03.
145 – Devin McDaris lost by fall to Edwards of Glenpool in 1:58 and lost by fall to Taber of Shawnee in 2:58.
152 – Hunter Smith placed sixth overall. He won by falls over Stephens of Bixby in 1:06, Furhman of Fayetteville in 4:10 and Covington of Thomas Edison in 2:20. He lost by fall to Johnson of Skiatook in 1:40, by fall to Weathers of Sperry in 0:35 and by a 12-2 major decision to McGuire of Oologah.
160 – Kaden Charboneau earned a second place finish, losing a 5-2 decision to Andersen of Skiatook in the championship match. He won by fall over Morrow of Oologah in 5:01 and won a 5-1 decision over Hernandez of Grove.
170 – Drew Mills placed fifth overall. He won by fall over Requena of McLain in 3:39, won a 6-4 decision over Bennett of Ada, won a 6-4 decision over Chilcoat of Catoosa and a 4-2 sudden victory over Braxton of Glenpool in his final match. He lost by fall to Carter of Sperry in 1:21 and a 5-2 decision to Anderson of Shawnee.
195 – Chochee Watson finished in fourth place, losing by fall in 5:12 to Jackson of Oologah in the third place match. He also won a tie breaker (8-7) over Phillips of Grove and won by fall over Woodall of Sperry in 5:56. He and lost by fall to Ward of Glenpool in 1:06.
220 – Logan Cole placed fourth, suffering a loss by fall in 4:46 to Williams of Shawnee in the third place match. He won by falls over Dahm of Fayetteville in 1:01, over Rowe of Catoosa in 1:31 and over Schrader of Oologah in 2:47. He lost by fall to Juby of Sperry in 5:01.
285 – Jamal Riggs finished in sixth place. He won a 3-1 by fall over Young of Fayetteville in 1:31, won a 3-1 sudden victory over Fairley of Glenpool and won a 4-1 decision over Stripling of McLain. He lost by fall to fellow Bulldog teammate Jayden Marshall in 3:16, lost a 3-1 decision to Fairley of Glenpool and lost by fall to Easky of Skiatook in 2:59.
285 – Carson Wiley finished third, winning a 3-1 sudden victory over Fairley of Glenpool. He won a 3-1 decision over Wright of Ada and won by fall over Stripling of McLain in 1:17. He also won a 6-1 decision over Cliff of Bristow and by fall over Easky of Skiatook in 3:49. He received a bye in the first round and lost by fall to Easky of Skiatook in 1:51.
286 — Jaydn Marshall earned a second place finish, dropping a 11-7 decision to Azlin of Thomas Edison in the championship match. He won by fall over Fairchild of Fort Gibson in 1:19, a 4-1 decision over Cliff of Bristow and by fall over fellow teammate Jamal Riggs in 3:16. He also won a 4-1 decision over Cliff of Bristow.