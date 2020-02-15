Wagoner’s bid for a repeat appearance in the Dual State Finals was cut short Saturday by a scrappy Cushing team. At the Stride Event Center in Wagoner, the Bulldogs struggled in the early matches. They not able to overcome the hole they found themselves in early and lost, 56-12.
The Bulldogs lost three consecutive matches by fall at 113, 120 and 126 before Braden Drake (132) and Ti Lockwood (138) put points on the board for Wagoner with 5-4 decisions. The only other Wagoner win came at 160 when Kaden Charboneau won by fall in 0:50.
Chochee Watson lost a close 7-6 decision at 195 while Jaydn Marshall lost a close 4-2 overtime match at 285.
“When the competition is good, you’ve got to pick it up, and some of them didn’t do that today,” Coach Micco Charboneau said. “I knew with the weight draws starting at 116 we would get a few pins, you just don’t want to give up bonus points.”
“When it starts going downhill, it’s hard to stop it sometimes. I’ve been on both ends of it,” Charboneau added. “We’ve just got to put it behind us and get ready for Regionals.”
The coach applauded wrestler Alexis Miller, who competed in the final match of the day at 106. She lost a 18-4 major decision but never gave up.
“Lexi wrestled her butt off. She can wrestle with any of those boys,” he assured.
The Bulldogs forfeited the 170 and 220 matches due to injuries to allow athletes to heal for the upcoming Regionals.
The following individual results were posted from Dual State semi-finals:
At 106, Alexis Miller lost a 18-4 major decision to Johnny Leverich.
At 113, Braven Bowman lost by fall in 0:52 to Brandon Anderson.
At 120, Gage Eaton lost by fall in 5: 54 to Luke Ahrberg.
At 126, Gabriel Rodriguez lost by fall to Evan Kennedy of Cushing in 1:45.
At 132, Braden Drake won a 5-4 decision over Hayden Lemmons.
At 138, Ti Lockwood won a 5-4 decision over Gavin Blank.
At 145, Logan Sterling lost by fall to Deryk Allen in 3:48.
At 152, Hunter Smith lost a 12-0 major decision to Gavin Wood.
At 160, Kaden Charboneau won by fall over Bryce Massie in 0:50.
At 170, Wagoner forfeit.