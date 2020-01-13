Wagoner varsity wrestlers squared off with some of the best athletes in the sport at the 2020 Cushing Tiger Invitational held January 10-11 in Cushing.
The Bulldogs were in second place going into the second day of competition, but slipped to fifth in the final rankings, just 2.5 points behind Elgin. The team from Allen, Tex. Captured top tournament honors.
While comments from Head Coach Micco Charboneau are not yet available, the following is a re-cap of the competition.
At 106, Alexis Miller went 1-2 in the tournament, winning by forfeit over Cole of Stilwell in the first round of consolations.
At 113, Braven Bowman went 3-2 on the mats. He won by fall over Toepfer of Kingfisher in 1:13, over Reens of Cascia Hall in 0:12 and over Patterson of Crossings Christian in 1:11.
At 120, Joseph Miller went 2-2 in the tournament. He won by fall over Deviney of Hinton in 4:35 and by 13-4 major decision over Milligan of Blanchard.
At 126, Gabriel Rodriguez went 3-2 on the mats. He received two byes and won an 8-1 decision over Freeman of Bristow.
At 132, Braden Drake was crowned champion, winning a sudden victory 1 over Waigand of Allen in the finals. He won by fall in 5:17 over Seright of Weatherford in the semi-finals and won an 8-2 decision over Goodman of Sand Springs in the quarterfinals. He went 6-0 on the day.
At 138 Ti Lockwood went 4-2 in the tournament including wins by decision over Henry of Kingfisher (11-5) and Nakamura of Allen (7-4), a win by fall over Cameron of Elgin in 2:54 and a bye.
At 145, Logan Sterling went 5-2 on the mats. He won by fall over Leedy of Morrision in 0:45, over Rickner of Cleveland in 0:44, over Ready of Cleveland in 1:29 and over Bracken of Weatherford in 1:24. He also won a 4-2 decision over Romeo of Dumas.
At 145, Adin Washbourne went 1-2 in the tournament, winning a 14-5 major decision over McClurg of Bishop McGuinness.
At 152, Clay Burke went 1-2 on the mats, receiving a bye in his second round match.
At 170, Drew Mills went 5-2 in the tournament. His wins included a 9-6 decision over Cox of Little Axe, a forfeit over Campbell of Sand Springs and a disqualification over Brown of Stilwell.
At 195, Chochee Watson went 2-2 on the weekend. He won a 7- decision over Gonzalez of Grove and by fall over Goforth of Bentonville in 3:16.
At 220, Logan Cole finished in fifth place, winning by fall over Morris of Collinsville in 3:00 in his final match. He went 6-2 on the day. Wins included by falls over Bointy of Anadarko (0:18), Singleton of McAlester (1:40) and Little of Cushing (4:47) and by an 8-4 decision over Mann of Newkirk
At 285, Jayden Marshall finished fifth with a forfeit win over Lopez of Berryhill. He went 5-2 on the tournament, including a 11-0 major decision over Gutierrez of Catoosa, a 3-2 decision over Potter of Fort Gibson and a win by fall in 23:04 over Perzanowski of Weatherford.
---
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Bulldog wrestlers traveled to Vinita to take on the Hornets in dual action. They came home with a 42-21 win.
The following individual results were recorded:
At 106, Alexis Miller lost a 4-2 match to Winesburg.
At 113, Braven Bowman wins by fall in 3:07 over Bellard.
At 120, Joe Miller (120) lost by fall to Prince in 1:12.
At 127, Gabe Rodriguez lost 3-0 to Henson.
At 132, Braden Drake recorded an 11-2 win over R. Morgan.
At 138, Ti Lockwood won by fall in 3:31 over D. Morgan.
At 145, Logan Sterling was a 16-0 winner over Hatfield.
At 152, Aiden Washburn lost by fall in 1:55 to Goins.
At 160, Kaden Charboneau won by fall in 1:38 over Davis.
At 170, Drew Mills won by fall in 5:10 over J. Ramsey.
At 182, Trey Gause lost a 13-12 heartbreaker 13-12 to Bailey.
At 195, Chochee Watson was a 10-9 winner over Eichorn.
At 220, Logan Cole won by fall in 1:45 over Stevens.
At 285, Jayden Marshall recorded a 5-0 win over Pifer.