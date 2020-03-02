The Wagoner Bulldogs made a strong showing at the 2020 OSSAA State Wrestling Championships held Feb.28-29 at the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
Alexis Miller became the first female champion wrestler in Oklahoma, winning her 107 pound division. She opened the tournament with a win by fall in 0:38 over Carime Johnson of Jay in the quarterfinals and recorded a win by fall in 5:36 over Lola Brownfield of Tahlequah in the semifinals.
In the title match, she won a 17-7 major decision over Jordan Blair of Bethany in the title match.
Braden Drake came home with a second place silver medal. He faced Dalton Burdick of Tuttle in the finals, losing a 4-1 decision.
Drake (132) opened the tournament with a win by fall in 4:28 over Nathan Dekker of Cleveland in the quarterfinals and with a 14-5 major decision over William Wright of Elk City in the semifinals.
Ashondra Valencia (112) earned a second place silver medal in the girls’ division after losing by fall to Kearanie Johnson of Claremore in the championship match.
On Friday, Valencia (112) won by fall in 0:18 over Brayleigh Thompson of Madill, won by fall in 0:23 over Aralease Callahan of Broken Arrow and won a 12-3 major decision over Shawn Johnson of Watonga.
Charboneau applauded the second of three female wrestlers to make the podium stand for Wagoner.
For a number of Bulldogs, their State Tournament experience came to close earlier in the day on Saturday.
Kaden Charboneau (160) earned a third place finish after winning a 6-1 decision over Keedin Crockett of Miami in the third place match. In the consolation semi-finals Saturday, he won a 7-0 decision over Brendan Hernandez of Grove.
In his earlier rounds on Friday, he won by fall in 2:49 over Will Hilton of Tecumseh in the quarterfinals and lost an 11-5 decision to Gannon Allen of Heritage Hall in the semifinals.
Braven Bowman (113) finished in fourth place. He lost a 15-7 major decision to Brandon Anderson of Cushing in the third place match.
Bowman opened the tournament with a win by fall in 5:03 over Colton Jackson of Clinton and lost a 16-6 major decision to Ashton Grounds of Tuttle in the quarterfinals.
In consolations, he won by fall in 1:30 over Cade Carter of Harrah and won by fall over Teyton Burns of Bristow in 2:00.
“Braven beat a kid to get into the consolation semis that wore us out at Regionals for third and fourth” Coach Charboneau noted. “I am really proud of Pork Chop (Bowman) He did good!”
Jadyn Marshall (285) finished in fourth place Saturday after losing by fall in 3:57 to Rylan Hitt of Elgin in the third place match. In the consolation semi-finals, he won a 5-2 decision over Austin Cliff of Bristow.
On Friday, the senior won a 3-2 ultimate tie breaker over Chandlar Perzanowski of Weatherford in the quarterfinals before losing a 3-2 decision to Beau Stokes of Cushing in the semifinals.
“Jaydn had a good year and deserves to be a state placer,” Charboneau said. “He’s a hard worker who busts his butt. I am proud of him!”
For the girls, Brynlee Good Voice (185) finished in fourth place Saturday after losing an 11-7 decision to Brooke Bishop of Woodward in the third place match. In the consolation semifinals, she won by fall in 0:12 over Raya Brotherton of Tahlequah.
On Friday, she lost her semifinal match by fall in 1:19 to Ryann Rumsey of Moore to move into the consolation bracket.
Ti Lockwood (138) was eliminated in the consolation semi-finals Saturday where he lost a 2-0 decision to Cole Mahaney of Fort Gibson.
On Friday, he won a 4-3 decision over Jude Stone of Harrah in the quarterfinals before suffering a fall in 5:51 to KJ Evans of Heritage Hall in the semifinals.
Logan Sterling (145) won his first match of the weekend by fall in 3:49 over Corbin Bowie of Tecumseh. He lost by fall in 0:53 to Bryce Dauphin of Tuttle in the quarterfinals before losing by fall in 1:47 to Gage Gates of Grove.
Chochee Watson (195) won his first match, a 3-2 decision, over Coty Tweety of Madill. He lost a 6-4 sudden victory to William Simpson of Cushing in the semifinals before losing an 8-6 tiebreaker to Melchesidech Porter of Hilldale.
Logan Cole (220) won his first by fall in 1:45 over Grant McBroom of Elk City. He lost by fall in 2:26 to Luke Fortney of Bristow in the quarterfinals and lost a 4-1 tiebreaker to Zack Bosse of Blanchard.
Gage Eaton (120) lost a 10-1 major decision to JJ Head of Tuttle.
Roman Garcia (182) lost by fall in 1:34 to Hunter Mauldin of Harrah.