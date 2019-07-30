Athletes and coaches from across Oklahoma converged on the Tulsa area last week for the Annual Oklahoma Coaches Association Conference and All-State Games, with good representation from Wagoner County.
Competition began on Monday, July 22 at the Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa with golfers from both the East and West squaring off on the fairways and greens.
The All-State competition used a match play format, featuring six holes each of a scramble, best ball and alternating shot format.
Winning each six-hole format gained one point while the team that had the best score received a point, making each match worth four points.
In the girls division, West golfers Haylee Poole of Elk City and Megan Brown of Cordell defeated East golfers Callie Jackson of Coweta and Emily Potter of Henryetta, 4-0, 68-83.
In the boys division, West golfers Chase Scott and Marquise Haliburton, both of Lawton Ike, defeated East golfers Tanner Griffith of Coweta and Jacob Grellner of Cushing, 3-1, 70-71.
Also on Monday, Wagoner tennis coach Judy Penner was at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center on the University of Tulsa campus coaching the All-State East teams against their opponents from the West.
The East boys were victorious by an 8-7 margin while the East girls dropped a 5-10 loss to the West.
Volleyball was center stage Tuesday evening, July 23, at Tulsa’s ORU Mabee Center. Wagoner’s Alyssa Armstrong made a strong showing with a couple of kills and several points scored in the three-set match.
Coweta Head Volleyball Coach Tony Ramos was also honored with his plaque for being selected Regional 3 Coach of the Year.
Following on Wednesday evening at Sand Springs High School, Wagoner’s Trystan Shireman (145) and Coweta’s three-time State champion Talon Borror (182) were scheduled to compete for the East Squad on the small school and large school mats respectively, but apparently decided not to be a part of the statewide event.
Wagoner Head Wrestling Coach Micco Charboneau served as Small East head coach, receiving his Region 3 Coach of the Year plaque and All-State Coaches plaque.
What appeared to be a total surprise to Coach Charboneau was being chosen Class 4A Wrestling Coach of the Year, which included a trophy ring to add to his growing collection.
Finishing off an exciting week of action Friday night, Wagoner Bulldogs wide receiver Ashton Bartholomew and running back Schyler Adair competed for the East All-State Team in the Oklahoma Coaches Association final event Friday night at Bixby. Both got to see lots of action in the 2019 game.
Wagoner Head Coach Dale Condict was also honored, receiving his plaque for crossing the 200-win mark. Coach Condict is well on his way to the next plateau (225 wins) with 208 victories as he heads into the 2019 campaign.